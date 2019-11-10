Belgian politician Evelyne Huytebroeck becomes co-president of European Green party

Former Brussels minister Evelyne Huytebroeck (Ecolo) was elected co-president of the European Green party on Sunday.

The vote took place in Tampere (Finland) during the bi-annual convention attended by Green/Ecological parties from all over Europe.

Huytebroeck will work alongside Austrian Thomas Waitz, a former MEP who specialises in agriculture and sustainable food supplies.

“With the current urgent environmental issues and the recent victories for numerous Green parties in Europe and all over the world, it is important to improve collaboration between Green politicians outside of our national borders. I also want to continue broadening out to civil society and everyone who is working for a transition to a greener and more sustainable world,” Huytebroeck said. Her statement was quoted in a press release issued by Ecolo.

The Greens hold seats in the European Parliament through regionalist MEPs from the Free European Alliance, which is the other half of the Green/EFA group. The Alliance is led by Belgian Philippe Lamberts and German Ska Keller.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times