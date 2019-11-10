 
Belgian politician Evelyne Huytebroeck becomes co-president of European Green party
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 November, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian politician Evelyne Huytebroeck becomes co-president of European...
Angèle named Best Female French-language artist...
Thomas Cook collapse to cost more than 30...
N-VA does not believe in coalition with the...
Belgium’s banks join forces against money launderers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 November 2019
    Belgian politician Evelyne Huytebroeck becomes co-president of European Green party
    Angèle named Best Female French-language artist
    Thomas Cook collapse to cost more than 30 million euros
    N-VA does not believe in coalition with the PS
    Belgium’s banks join forces against money launderers
    Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award
    Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit
    Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by store manager
    Belgium to update emergency calls service from early 2020
    Belgians prove to be fickle energy consumers
    Tears for Catalonia
    Suspect arrested in the fake taxi driver sexual assault case of ULB student
    Bullet fired at judge’s office in courthouse in Liège province
    Strike at De Lijn: bus traffic seriously disrupted in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels Airport cancels 11 flights on second day of Lufthansa strike
    Car share schemes found to be not so green
    How five Brussels municipalities will make cycling easier from 2020
    Man sets himself on fire in front of Palace of Justice
    Taxi drivers’ strike planned for 26 November is cancelled
    Belgium named as the happiest country in the EU
    View more

    Belgian politician Evelyne Huytebroeck becomes co-president of European Green party

    Monday, 11 November 2019

    Former Brussels minister Evelyne Huytebroeck (Ecolo) was elected co-president of the European Green party on Sunday.  

    The vote took place in Tampere (Finland) during the bi-annual convention attended by Green/Ecological parties from all over Europe. 

    Huytebroeck will work alongside Austrian Thomas Waitz, a former MEP who specialises in agriculture and sustainable food supplies. 

    “With the current urgent environmental issues and the recent victories for numerous Green parties in Europe and all over the world, it is important to improve collaboration between Green politicians outside of our national borders. I also want to continue broadening out to civil society and everyone who is working for a transition to a greener and more sustainable world,” Huytebroeck said. Her statement was quoted in a press release issued by Ecolo. 

    The Greens hold seats in the European Parliament through regionalist MEPs from the Free European Alliance, which is the other half of the Green/EFA group. The Alliance is led by Belgian Philippe Lamberts and German Ska Keller. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job