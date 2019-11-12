British Labour hit by a cyber-attack as elections approach

Jeremy Corbyn's party did not specify whether it had any information on the origin of the attack. Credit: © Belga

The Labour Party, the main British opposition party, was the victim of a “sophisticated and large-scale cyber-attack” on Tuesday in the middle of the campaign for the parliamentary elections on 12 December.

“Labour’s digital platforms have been hit by a sophisticated and massive cyber attack,” a spokesman said in a statement, adding that the attack had failed “thanks to the strong security system”.

Labour assured that the operation of its platforms had not been interrupted but regretted the temporary slowing down of unspecified “certain electoral activities” due to the security measures taken in response to the attack.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party did not specify whether it had any information on the origin of the attack, indicating that it had contacted the relevant authorities.

The United Kingdom is in the middle of an election campaign for the early parliamentary elections convened on 12 December to get the country out of the Brexit impasse.

With this third legislative election in four years, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to regain a majority allowing him to take his country out of the European Union, but the outcome of this bet remains very uncertain.

The Brussels Times