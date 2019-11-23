 
Two bills to add femicide to the penal code submitted to the Chamber
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 November, 2019
Latest News:
Foreign Affairs office “knows about” cyberattacks...
Two bills to add femicide to the penal...
Maggie De Block says “conditions in Flanders are...
Brussels will “assess the situation in London”...
New traffic sign warns drivers not to block...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 November 2019
    Foreign Affairs office “knows about” cyberattacks
    Two bills to add femicide to the penal code submitted to the Chamber
    Maggie De Block says “conditions in Flanders are unfavourable to migrants”
    Brussels will “assess the situation in London”
    New traffic sign warns drivers not to block train tracks
    ‘Ethnic’ organisations will no longer be subsidised by the Flemish government
    First official hobbyhorse riding championship to be organised in Flanders
    Member of extreme-right group performs Hitler salute in Breendonk Nazi prison camp
    Free contraception for women under 25 and cheaper healthcare bill in 2020 health budget
    Doctors Without Borders urges EU to review policy on receiving migrants
    Law for immediate arrest in the risk of re-offence gains draft approval
    About 20% of ‘priority’ letters still arrive late in Belgium
    Europe’s first smart highway will be built in Wallonia
    Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting money door-to-door
    Belgium will be in the top 10 exporting countries of 2020
    An Ideological War in Ol’ Blighty
    Brussels activist on day 5 of hunger strike for climate
    Belgium’s national lottery dreams of privatisation
    Vegans demand removal of historical Flemish painting of dead animals from university dining room
    Belgium ‘must’ invest €35 billion in railways by 2031
    View more

    Two bills to add femicide to the penal code submitted to the Chamber

    Saturday, 23 November 2019

    Sophie Rohonyi and François De Smet have submitted two bills to the Chamber to get femicide added to the penal code, Le Soir reported on Saturday.

    Both the Brussels regional DéFi party and the Walloon socialist PS submitted a bill to add femicide to the penal code.

    The definition used will be the one adopted by the World Health Organisation (WHO): “Any murder of a woman or girl simply because they are female.”

    Minister for Justice Koen Geens (CD&V) thinks there is nothing to gain from specific criminalisation in the penal code as it already includes aggravating circumstances due to sex or vulnerability. 

    “But the penal code already includes other specific crimes, such as patricide or infanticide. We want to add femicide for crimes the legislator already considers serious enough to warrant separate penal infractions,” said Rohonyi. She is the symbolic figurehead for the measure, which won’t affect the length of sentences given to those convicted: “the penal code’s role is to tell society what is acceptable and what is not. Do we think it’s normal that between 30 and 40 women a year in Belgium are killed just because they are women?” 

    Adding it to the penal code “is not the only solution,” Rohonyi admitted. “It has to be part of a global plan.”

    “The fight against violence must be made a priority in the next government agreement. Even if we can already begin to act now,” she concluded.

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job