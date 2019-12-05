Four MEPs leave Farage’s Brexit Party to support Boris Johnson

The four leaving MEPs disapproved of this strategy and called for a vote for the Tories wherever they may appear. Credit: Belga

Four MEPs that were elected in May on Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party lists announced that they would leave the party to support the Conservative party of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the elections on 12 December.

They consider Johnson to be in a position to implement Brexit of 31 January and support the agreement that he has renegotiated with the EU.

The Brexit Party won 29 seats in the European Parliament in the elections in May. To assist Johnson, Farage decided not to run Brexit Party candidates in districts already dominated by the Conservative Party, choosing to concentrate them more in the Labour districts.

The four leaving MEPs disapproved of this strategy and called for a vote for the Conservative Party.

The MEPs are Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Lance Forman, Lucy Harris and John Longworth.

The Brussels Times