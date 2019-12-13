 
Putin wants ‘constructive dialogue’ with Boris Johnson
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 14 December, 2019
Latest News:
King Albert ruling was monumental, but not the...
New homes too well insulated to make phone...
Belgium responds to Johnson’s Brexit win...
Young activists hailed for pushing climate to the...
The UK’s Quivering Hands...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 14 December 2019
    King Albert ruling was monumental, but not the end of the story
    New homes too well insulated to make phone calls?
    Belgium responds to Johnson’s Brexit win
    Young activists hailed for pushing climate to the top of global agenda
    The UK’s Quivering Hands
    Putin wants ‘constructive dialogue’ with Boris Johnson
    Post-Brexit calendar is highly ambitious, von der Leyen warns
    Scotland puts a second independence referendum on the table
    Belgian Red Flames named 17th in the world FIFA ranking
    Jeremy Corbyn will step down as Labour leader ‘early next year’
    Where are Belgium’s Christmas markets?
    Meetings with far-right Turkish politicians land Saint-Josse mayor in hot water
    Court overturns King Albert appeal in paternity case
    Up to one in three endoscopes in hospitals contaminated by bacteria
    Brussels region aims to simplify admin for residents
    ‘Brexit will now become a reality,’ says EP Brexit negotiator
    The British Pound benefits from the Conservative win
    Belgian plastic surgeon to file defamation complaint after sexist lecture sparks major outcry
    There is no need to ban diesel, Belgian oil federation argues
    Sultan of Oman has left Leuven: reports
    View more

    Putin wants ‘constructive dialogue’ with Boris Johnson

    Friday, 13 December 2019
    © Belga

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wants “a constructive dialogue” with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the latter’s clear victory on Thursday.

    Relations between the two countries are at a low ebb, but Putin is quoted in a press release from the Kremlin as expressing confidence on Friday that a constructive dialogue and full cooperation in the various areas would correspond to the interests of both countries and Europe as a whole.

    Earlier in the day, a Kremlin spokesman was cautious when asked about the possibility of improved relations between Moscow and London, whose ties have been marred by persisting disagreements and a spy scandal.

    Dmitri Peskov told journalists the Kremlin always hoped political forces that win elections, whatever the country, would adhere to dialogue, and focus on establishing good relations with Russia.

    He added, however, that he did not know to what extent such expectations were justified in the case of the Conservatives in the UK.

    For over a year now, UK-Russia ties have been badly affected by the Skripal affair, the case of a former Russian military intelligence colonel convicted of spying for the UK, swapped for other double agents, and subsequently found inanimate, along with his daughter Iulia, on a public seat in Salisbury, England, on 4 March 2018.

    The British authorities accused Russian military intelligence of trying to poison him with a powerful nerve agent. Moscow denied any responsibility in the matter, which led to the biggest ever spate of diplomatic expulsions between two countries, and fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

    Russia and the United Kingdom are also at loggerheads on a number of international issues such as the Syrian conflict and the Ukraine crisis.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job