American raid ‘will set off a devastating war in Iraq’

The outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi said on Friday that the American raid that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and his lieutenant in Iraq, Abou Mehdi al-Mouhandis, would “set off a devastating war in Iraq.”

“The assassination of an Iraqi military commander holding an official post is an act of aggression against Iraq, its State, government and people,” Abdel Mahdi asserted in a press release, despite the fact that Abou Mehdi al-Mouhandis is the second in command of Hachd al-Chaabi, a coalition of pro-Iranian paramilitaries incorporated into the State.

“Settling accounts with leading figures from Iraq or a friendly country on Iraqi soil constitutes a flagrant violation of the conditions authorising the presence of American troops,” al-Mouhandis added.

