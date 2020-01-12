 
“The N-VA has maybe made things difficult for itself”
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 12 January, 2020
Latest News:
“The N-VA has maybe made things difficult for...
Volcanic eruption risk in Philippines leads to evacuations...
Donald Trump still ready to talk to Iran...
Michel and al-Sissi agree on necessity of political...
Prisoner who escaped from jail in Wortel is...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 12 January 2020
    “The N-VA has maybe made things difficult for itself”
    Volcanic eruption risk in Philippines leads to evacuations and cancelled flights
    Donald Trump still ready to talk to Iran “with no pre-set conditions”
    Michel and al-Sissi agree on necessity of political resolution in Libya
    Prisoner who escaped from jail in Wortel is back behind bars
    Court declines to prosecute Congolese politician for shooting down civilian plane in 1998
    ULB researchers uncover new therapy for psoriasis
    Fewer than 5% of Flemish functionaries working in Brussels also live there
    Efforts required to improve the public’s levels of health literacy, report says
    Belgian who defrauded US charities gets 60 month jail sentence
    Hundreds turn out for funeral of Frederik Vanclooster
    Iran admits responsibility for downing of Ukrainian aircraft after days of denial
    Charles Michel meets Erdogan to discuss Libya
    Researchers combine immunotherapy with nano-particles to kill cancer cells
    Cyclists ride to Auto Salon to denounce “Mythical Mass” of car advertising
    Orange and Proximus ordered to hold off on joint venture
    Government contract for two VIP jets carries risk of espionage, say security services
    Refugees put up in Leuven hotel after arrest of slum landlords
    Record number of defendants pay to avoid a conviction
    Sultan of Oman, recently treated in Leuven, dies of cancer
    View more

    “The N-VA has maybe made things difficult for itself”

    Sunday, 12 January 2020
    Credit: Belga

    N-VA president Bart De Wever’s New Year’s message does not seem to have convinced the Brussels-Wallonia Federation president Pierre-Yves Jeholet. 

    De Wever broadcast his message from Malines on Saturday evening. “He says he is available, but I think he hasn’t necessarily shown that systematically in the past,” Jeholet said when appearing on RTL-TVi program “Ce n’est pas tous les jours dimanche.” 

    Jeholet said he was “shocked” to hear De Wever’s “smarmy-toned” message. A tone that “dramatically changed on Saturday, including with regards to French-speakers and social-economic reform,” he said. 

    “If he had kept his promises in the beginning, we wouldn’t be here today,” he commented. He mentioned the N-VA’s concern that a majority could potentially be made without them. “I think the N-VA, through a series of statements and exclusives, has maybe made things difficult for itself.” 

    However, Jeholet did not want to comment on the possible federal majorities, while royal informants have to submit a report to the King on Monday. 

    “The Flemish parties hold all the cards,” he said. He said French-language parties have showed they can agree. “On the Flemish side, whether it’s Open Vld, the N-VA or the CD&V, the commitment is not as obvious.” 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job