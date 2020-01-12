“The N-VA has maybe made things difficult for itself”

N-VA president Bart De Wever’s New Year’s message does not seem to have convinced the Brussels-Wallonia Federation president Pierre-Yves Jeholet.

De Wever broadcast his message from Malines on Saturday evening. “He says he is available, but I think he hasn’t necessarily shown that systematically in the past,” Jeholet said when appearing on RTL-TVi program “Ce n’est pas tous les jours dimanche.”

Jeholet said he was “shocked” to hear De Wever’s “smarmy-toned” message. A tone that “dramatically changed on Saturday, including with regards to French-speakers and social-economic reform,” he said.

“If he had kept his promises in the beginning, we wouldn’t be here today,” he commented. He mentioned the N-VA’s concern that a majority could potentially be made without them. “I think the N-VA, through a series of statements and exclusives, has maybe made things difficult for itself.”

However, Jeholet did not want to comment on the possible federal majorities, while royal informants have to submit a report to the King on Monday.

“The Flemish parties hold all the cards,” he said. He said French-language parties have showed they can agree. “On the Flemish side, whether it’s Open Vld, the N-VA or the CD&V, the commitment is not as obvious.”

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times