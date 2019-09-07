Russian humanoid robot Fedor leaves the ISS...

The first Russian humanoid robot, Fedor, left the International Space Station on Friday.

Its return was postponed by two weeks after an unsuccessful loading test.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos retransmitted the images directly from space shuttle Soyouz MS-14 as it left the ISS. Roscosmos said the shuttle landed in Kazakstan in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fedor – an acronym for Final Experimentation Demonstration Object Research – is the first Russian humanoid robot to be sent into space. NASA and Japan have performed similar operations before. Cosmos says this type of robot can perform delicate operations like spacewalks.

Fedor should have arrived on the ISS on the 24th of August, but its arrival had to be delayed by three days because the space shuttle couldn’t dock with the station.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times