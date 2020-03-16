STIB driver tests positive for coronavirus...

A STIB bus driver tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Brussels public transport operator said yesterday afternoon, confirming an initial report by DH.

“His last performance dates back to March 7 and staff members who have been in contact with him have been notified,” said spokeswoman Cindy Arendts.

“Travellers should not be concerned. Close contact is necessary to risk contamination. The glass separating the driver from the travellers limits the risk of spread,” explained Arendts.

The bus driver is hospitalized and his condition is stable. It has not been announced which depot the driver worked at.

Since Friday, STIB has suspended the purchase of tickets on board. Travellers can pay for their ticket online or by text. The operator has not changed its offer.

This is the first confirmed case in the largest employer in the capital, DH reports.

