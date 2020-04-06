 
Coronavirus: European stock markets are up
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 06 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 20,814 confirmed cases...
Brussels Airlines postpones resuming flights until 15 May...
Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter will ‘probably’ be cancelled...
Coronavirus: European stock markets are up...
Coronavirus: dozens of nursing homes report infection clusters...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 20,814 confirmed cases
    Brussels Airlines postpones resuming flights until 15 May
    Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter will ‘probably’ be cancelled
    Coronavirus: European stock markets are up
    Coronavirus: dozens of nursing homes report infection clusters
    Coronavirus: over 95,000 cases in Germany
    Germany suspends ‘beer taxes’ amid coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: families look to courts over relatives’ access to intensive care
    Coronavirus: PM tells Belgians to ‘persevere, more than ever’
    Police dismantle Flanders drug ring led by prison inmate
    Greg Van Avermaet wins virtual Tour of Flanders from his living room
    22.4 degrees in Brussels, new daily record for 5 April
    Coronavirus: ICUs nearing maximum admission capacity in Limburg province
    Coronavirus: Testing capacity tops 10,000 per day in Belgium
    Brussels Minister asks drivers to not exceed 30 km/hour
    Coronavirus: Greece extends lockdown to 27 April
    Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth II to welcome Britons’ response
    Wearing a mask not necessary yet, says Belgium’s Health Minister
    Summer sales likely to be postponed until August
    Colruyt closes online shopping for a few days after being swamped by orders
    View more

    Coronavirus: European stock markets are up

    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    European stock markets are up on Monday amid optimism that the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) is slowing down.

    At the start of the new week, Belgium’s Bel 20 index was up by 3,6% just after 9:30 AM. Stock exchanges in Paris and Frankfurt were up by over 3% as well. In Asia, the Tokyo Stock exchange closed with a gain of 4,24%.

    The stock market increases come as Sunday marked the first time that more patients were dismissed from the hospital than were admitted for coronavirus (504 vs 499) in Belgium.

    Related Articles

     

    The fall in new admissions suggests that the government’s far-reaching measures, in force until 19 April, are beginning to work. Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès addressed the nation on Sunday, saying that “the figures give hope” but adding that “we have to persevere, more than ever” to defeat coronavirus.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job