Google joins governments in banning Zoom over security concerns

“Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees,” company spokesman Jose Castaneda said, Reuters reports.
According to reports, the concerns relate to the app lacking end-to-end encryption for preventing intruders from crashing into or eavesdropping on conversations.
Zoom has recently been accused of using misleading marketing strategies for promoting its products as supporting end-to-end encryption, a feature which was found to apply only between the company’s and the user’s server, not between participants in a video call.
Concerns over the app’s handling of user data as well as potentially invasive features granted to the host of any call have also been at the centre of criticism aimed at Zoom, whose shares spiked by around 15% as the pandemic saw the world increasingly turn to remote working.