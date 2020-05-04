Financial sector campaign to help consumers avoid online fraud

Febelfin launched a new campaign about online fraud in times of coronavirus. Credit: Belga

Febelfin, the financial sector’s federation, is launching a campaign to respond to the feeling of insecurity and the increase in phishing e-mails during the coronavirus crisis.

Through its new campaign, Febelfin wants to remind consumers never to share their personal banking codes via a link. “A bank or any other reliable company will never ask for this kind of information,” the federation stresses.

About 20% of phishing e-mails are currently linked to the coronavirus crisis, according to Febelfin’s statistics. Google detects some 18 million fraudulent e-mails worldwide concerning the pandemic every day.

One in three Belgians received a phishing message in the last month and one in four people regret the information that they have shared online, according to research bureau Indiville. “The feeling of insecurity online is increasing,” Febelfin said.

Companies are targeted too, the federation adds. Employees in management, finance and sales are the ones who most often click on phishing e-mails.

Francophone celebrities Julie Taton and Christophe Deborsu are lending their faces to the campaign, as are Leah Thys and Thomas Vanderveken in the Dutch-speaking version of the campaign.

Information on phishing is available on the new platform, which can be accessed here.

