 
Financial sector campaign to help consumers avoid online fraud
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 May, 2020
Latest News:
Financial sector campaign to help consumers avoid online...
Coronavirus: Belgium and the Netherlands reach tax deal...
Coronavirus: Brussels pilots contact tracing team from Monday...
Monaco responds to accusations over face masks...
EU masks delivered to Spain, Italy and Croatia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 May 2020
    Financial sector campaign to help consumers avoid online fraud
    Coronavirus: Belgium and the Netherlands reach tax deal on cross-border work
    Coronavirus: Brussels pilots contact tracing team from Monday
    Monaco responds to accusations over face masks
    EU masks delivered to Spain, Italy and Croatia
    Portugal limits occupancy rates on its planes
    Coronavirus: record number of new cases for Russia
    Belgian party calls for measures to encourage e-payments
    WHO: “We acted quickly to warn the world”
    Coronavirus: Spain registers lowest daily death toll since mid-March
    Supermarkets can sell face masks as of Tuesday
    Coronavirus: global death toll tops 243,000
    Coronavirus: US approves Swiss antibody test
    Belgium’s Foreign Minister stresses importance of a free and independent press
    Wallonia reaches agreement on solar power fees
    JK Rowling steps up to defend minister Koen Geens
    2019 worst year on record for Belgian fisheries
    Coronavirus: Eurostar makes face masks mandatory
    Coronavirus: Special parental leave conditions agreed
    Coronavirus: New York to close emergency field hospital
    View more

    Financial sector campaign to help consumers avoid online fraud

    Monday, 04 May 2020
    Febelfin launched a new campaign about online fraud in times of coronavirus. Credit: Belga

    Febelfin, the financial sector’s federation, is launching a campaign to respond to the feeling of insecurity and the increase in phishing e-mails during the coronavirus crisis. 

    Through its new campaign, Febelfin wants to remind consumers never to share their personal banking codes via a link. “A bank or any other reliable company will never ask for this kind of information,” the federation stresses.

    About 20% of phishing e-mails are currently linked to the coronavirus crisis, according to Febelfin’s statistics. Google detects some 18 million fraudulent e-mails worldwide concerning the pandemic every day. 

    Related Articles

     

    One in three Belgians received a phishing message in the last month and one in four people regret the information that they have shared online, according to research bureau Indiville. “The feeling of insecurity online is increasing,” Febelfin said.

    Companies are targeted too, the federation adds. Employees in management, finance and sales are the ones who most often click on phishing e-mails.

    Francophone celebrities Julie Taton and Christophe Deborsu are lending their faces to the campaign, as are Leah Thys and Thomas Vanderveken in the Dutch-speaking version of the campaign.

    Information on phishing is available on the new platform, which can be accessed here

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job