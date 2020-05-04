Up to 10% of the private sector could restart this week

About 5 to 10% of the private sector will start up again this week, the Federation of Belgian Enterprises (FEB) estimated on Monday.

With Belgium entering phase 1A of measures to end the lockdown on Monday, some 150,000 to 300,000 people will return to work, the FEB predicted.

From 11 May, when shops are currently set to reopen, the federation expects a further 5 to 10% increase in economic activity. By the end of May, between 80 and 85% of the usual level of activity should be reached.

At the beginning of the lockdown, the federation had in effect noted that 40% of economic activity had stopped. It revised that estimate downward slightly (to between 35 and 40%) last week.

