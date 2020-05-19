Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet...

Smaller-scale actions took place in other European cities like Berlin and Prague under the slogan #ShellMustFall.
The activists wanted to mark the occasion of Shell’s annual shareholders’ meeting, held on Tuesday, to state that the company “continues to opt for profit at the expense of the climate, nature and human life.”
Shell issued a statement saying that it supported the Paris agreement, which aims to limit the increase in global average temperature. “In this sense, we have the same goal as the activists. However, we do not agree on the way” to achieve this goal.