 
Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet
    Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet

    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Climate activists are calling for the dismantling of oil multinational Shell, protesting in petrol stations across Europe, activists announced in a statement on Tuesday.

    Activists tagged around 20 of Shell’s petrol stations in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent, and some 30 people demonstrated outside of the company’s headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands.

    Also in the Netherlands, activists tied up pump hoses at various petrol stations in ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Groningen to prevent their use.

    Smaller-scale actions took place in other European cities like Berlin and Prague under the slogan #ShellMustFall.

    The activists wanted to mark the occasion of Shell’s annual shareholders’ meeting, held on Tuesday, to state that the company “continues to opt for profit at the expense of the climate, nature and human life.”

    Shell issued a statement saying that it supported the Paris agreement, which aims to limit the increase in global average temperature. “In this sense, we have the same goal as the activists. However, we do not agree on the way” to achieve this goal.

    The Brussels Times

