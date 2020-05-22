Coronavirus: 62% of Belgians say they’ve lost money
Friday, 22 May 2020
Credit: Belga
Some 62% of Belgians say they have lost money since the start of the health crisis, with an average loss of €1,621 per household, according to a poll by Test Achats reported by La Libre on Friday.
The primary factor remains salaries. Over a third of households said they experienced a loss of net salary amounting to an average of €1,571 net household income.
Travel cancellations also accounted for a large part of the loss. A quarter of households were unable to obtain refunds for cancelled trips, losing an average €722 per household. Losses linked to the cancellation of cultural events amounted to an average of €273 per household.