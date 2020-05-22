 
Coronavirus: 62% of Belgians say they’ve lost money
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 62% of Belgians say they’ve lost money...
Lockdown: a ‘constant game’ between police and citizens...
Hospital visits allowed again from 2 June...
Massive masks order: protection will be late, but...
Compulsory masks in four Brussels communes come under...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 May 2020
    Coronavirus: 62% of Belgians say they’ve lost money
    Lockdown: a ‘constant game’ between police and citizens in Brussels
    Hospital visits allowed again from 2 June
    Massive masks order: protection will be late, but product cheaper
    Compulsory masks in four Brussels communes come under attack
    Despite the holiday, the coast stays quiet
    Diesel pollution: Flemish government gives up the fight
    Brussels Leopold II tunnel closed until end of summer
    Belgian Special Olympics launches 1st Virtual Games
    Uber pulls Jump bikes from Brussels streets
    Today was officially the first summer day of the year
    Antwerp University receives €500,000 anonymous donation
    Firefighters warn: Never put hand gel in your car in the sun
    Police attack in Anderlecht: ‘Not an easy commune’
    Belgium in Brief: An Ascension Weekend Primer
    Long lockdown weekend activities sheet
    Police catch three youths spitting on car door handles to infect officers
    Coronavirus: 48 new deaths, 141 people discharged from hospital
    Kicked & Beaten: Violence towards police highlighted on social media
    After weeks of darkness, horeca sector climbs tentatively toward the light
    View more

    Coronavirus: 62% of Belgians say they’ve lost money

    Friday, 22 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Some 62% of Belgians say they have lost money since the start of the health crisis, with an average loss of €1,621 per household, according to a poll by Test Achats reported by La Libre on Friday.

    The primary factor remains salaries. Over a third of households said they experienced a loss of net salary amounting to an average of €1,571 net household income.

    Travel cancellations also accounted for a large part of the loss. A quarter of households were unable to obtain refunds for cancelled trips, losing an average €722 per household. Losses linked to the cancellation of cultural events amounted to an average of €273 per household.

    Related Articles

     

    These figures, taken from a survey carried out on 14 and 15 May, show a sharp increase of losses compared to March.

    Additionally, almost 27% of those surveyed who had savings have had to draw on them, and 22% believe they will have to do so.

    As regards longer-term prospects on the labour market, one in five believe they are likely to lose their job in the next 12 months, while 47% expect fewer career opportunities.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job