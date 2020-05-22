 
Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty – economist
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 May, 2020
Latest News:
Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty...
51% more deaths than normal during Belgium’s lockdown...
Belgians develop world’s first light-twisting laser...
Some good news to take you into the...
Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 May 2020
    Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty – economist
    51% more deaths than normal during Belgium’s lockdown
    Belgians develop world’s first light-twisting laser
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Belgium in Brief: Grass Grows Green on Grand Place
    Serbia reopens borders after confinement measures
    Drought fears spread as tap water dries up in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels’ air quality improved significantly during lockdown
    Ryanair closes Austria’s LaudaMotion, over 300 jobs lost
    Coronavirus: 276 new cases, and the downward trends continue
    Belgium backs down from WHO’s coronavirus drug trial
    Italian deaths higher than official number, Social Security warns
    Tech company IBM looking at thousands of job cuts
    Latest figures could signal a Mother’s Day bump in virus
    Ventotene Manifesto: A vision of a Europe without borders
    Coronavirus: 62% of Belgians say they’ve lost money
    Lockdown: a ‘constant game’ between police and citizens in Brussels
    Hospital visits allowed again from 2 June
    Massive masks order: protection will be late, but product cheaper
    View more

    Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty – economist

    Friday, 22 May 2020
    © PxHere

    Financially healthy companies should be encouraged to show solidarity with businesses who are suffering because of the pandemic, in order to avoid thousands of bankruptcies, the business intelligence consultancy Graydon has proposed.

    One way that could be done is for suppliers to delay demanding payment of invoices, to give struggling businesses time to recover from the effects of the pandemic. And governments could offer tax incentives to make that a more attractive prospect.

    Twenty-nine percent of the companies in our economy have resisted the impact of the corona crisis well and still have significant reserves,” Eric Van den Broele, head of Graydon’s research department, told De Tijd. “Why can’t we use their reserves to serve other struggling companies?”

    Graydon’s calculations looked at the effects of a 30-day and a 90-day delay in demanding payment, with government offering a tax advantage equivalent to the interest that would have accrued to the money over the same period.

    The measure would effectively cost the government nothing, as the tax break would be more than compensated for by the continued survival of the company receiving the help.

    The Good Samaritan companies, meanwhile, would be ensuring their own clients remained in business, while creating goodwill for the future relationship.

    Just like the state guarantee for bank loans that was introduced earlier during the crisis, this measure could also have a huge multiplier effect,” said Van den Broele. “And it would activate money that would otherwise lie dormant, left in reserves without being used productively.”

    So as to ensure the measure was successful, Graydon suggests excluding companies that were already in difficulties before the coronavirus crisis, and whose problems are therefore not entirely a result of force majeure. That only concerns about 2.7% of companies, who would be easy to identify, Van den Broele said.

    Also, the tax advantage would have to be limited in time, after which time it could be considered not to be working.

    As De Tijd reports, a number of companies have taken similar steps already on their own initiative. Leuven-based brewer AB InBev, for example, has given its pub tenants extra time to pay their bills, to prevent them going under due to the lockdown.

    And energy provider Engie has gone in the opposite direction, by setting up a fund to pay its own suppliers faster, to help them with their cash flow and avoid serious financial problems.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job