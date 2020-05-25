 
Japanese investors encouraged by containment progress
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 May, 2020
Latest News:
Japanese investors encouraged by containment progress...
Coronavirus: Flemish town organises marriages in open air...
Two arrested after violence against police caught on...
Coronavirus: 250 new infections, 27 hospital admissions in...
Cheat-sheet: What changed on 25 May?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 May 2020
    Japanese investors encouraged by containment progress
    Coronavirus: Flemish town organises marriages in open air
    Two arrested after violence against police caught on video
    Coronavirus: 250 new infections, 27 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Cheat-sheet: What changed on 25 May?
    New liberal party president says no to Vlaams Belang
    Employers’ organisation calls for working at night
    Flemish far-right MP caught red-handed at lockdown party
    Dendermonde celebrates ten-yearly festival regardless
    Coronavirus: Italy to test 150,000 people from Monday
    Lufthansa plans more flights from June
    Coronavirus: Global death toll tops 342,000
    Calm Ascension weekend on the Belgian Coast
    Recovery fund: Choice between solidarity and frugality
    Coronavirus: Non-food businesses report losses of up to 70%
    Belgium’s Prime Minister welcomed at two hospitals after dropping contested measures
    Belgium’s cafés could reopen ‘before 8 June’ says minister
    Coronavirus: Premier League reports two positive cases
    Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands
    Director of Wuhan lab denies responsibility for coronavirus pandemic
    View more

    Japanese investors encouraged by containment progress

    Monday, 25 May 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher on Monday ahead of the expected lifting of the state of emergency in Tokyo and encouraging signs of a gradual recovery in activity.

    The Nikkei Focus List Index rose 1.73% to 20,741.65 points, while the broader Topix Index gained 1.65% to 1,502.20 points.

    Investors seemed to be relieved by the announced end of the state of emergency caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19), which is still in force in Tokyo and its neighbouring prefectures as well as on the island of Hokkaido.

    Related Articles

     

    The lifting of the state of emergency was first scheduled for the end of the month. The country seems to have succeeded in containing the coronavirus, counting some thirty daily cases as opposed to nearly 700 at its peak.

    On Friday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) also announced a new loan program for businesses to help them cope with the crisis. 

    BoJ has taken measures to support the Japanese economy amounting to a total of ¥75,000 billion (nearly €640 billion).

    The Yen was down slightly against the Dollar at 8:25 AM Belgian time, with the Dollar trading at ¥107.70 as opposed to ¥107.64 at 11:00 PM Belgian time on Friday. The Yen rose against the Euro, however, as a Euro now equals ¥117.14, compared to ¥117.34 at the end of last week.

    Oil prices also rose, with a barrel of WTI crude oil up 1.20% to $33.65 (€30.89) and a barrel of Brent up 0.63% to $35.35 (€32,45).

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job