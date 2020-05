Confidence among company managers remained low despite slightly increasing in May, the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) said on Monday.

In April, confidence among company managers fell to its lowest level ever recorded, dropping to -36.1 on the bank’s scale, going back up to -34.4 in May, the bank reported.

“The rise in the business barometer in May is pale in comparison with the dizzying fall in April. So, it is still extremely low,” the NBB commented.

“While the improvement is visible in business-related services, where the indicator had plummeted the most in April, business confidence has either contracted further or levelled out in the other sectors of activity,” they said.

“Company managers regard the current situation as even more worrying than last month, but their three-month outlook is slightly better,” the bank added.

