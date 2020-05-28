Antwerp and Zeebrugge ports close to fusion deal...

Final talks concerning the fusion of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge are set to take place this summer.
The fusion is over ten years in the making, with politicians and important customers voicing support despite vigorous opposition from some, including the previous CEO of Antwerp’s Port Authority.
The negotiations are positive and constructive, according to Jacques Vandermeiren, the current CEO. “In fact, there’s already an agreement about why we should do it, the question is now how we will do it,” he said.