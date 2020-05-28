 
Antwerp and Zeebrugge ports close to fusion deal
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 May, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp and Zeebrugge ports close to fusion deal...
Belgian hospitality sector expects 45% fewer clients when...
Belgium 5th most attractive European country for foreign...
Brussels hospital sets up coronavirus drive-thru testing site...
Belgians more pessimistic than the average European...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    Antwerp and Zeebrugge ports close to fusion deal
    Belgian hospitality sector expects 45% fewer clients when reopening
    Belgium 5th most attractive European country for foreign investors
    Brussels hospital sets up coronavirus drive-thru testing site
    Belgians more pessimistic than the average European
    Dozen hybrid buses pulled from service after one explodes
    Brussels Airlines layoff talks to continue Tuesday
    People can likely visit more than 4 others from 8 June
    Belgium on track for sunniest spring in recorded history
    How all pupils will return to school in Belgium
    €150,000 boost for Brussels cultural sector
    Flemish researcher wins funding from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
    Port of Antwerp moves to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
    Flemish provinces issue warning of brush fires risk
    WHO: Breastfeeding is safe during Covid-19 pandemic
    Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8 June
    Over 175,000 coronavirus deaths in Europe
    Belgium in Brief: No Beers Yet
    Survey shows increased non-compliance with Belgian containment measures
    Coronavirus: hundreds protest thinning budget of Belgian health services
    View more

    Antwerp and Zeebrugge ports close to fusion deal

    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Final talks concerning the fusion of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge are set to take place this summer.

    The fusion is over ten years in the making, with politicians and important customers voicing support despite vigorous opposition from some, including the previous CEO of Antwerp’s Port Authority.

    The negotiations are positive and constructive, according to Jacques Vandermeiren, the current CEO. “In fact, there’s already an agreement about why we should do it, the question is now how we will do it,” he said.

    Related Articles

     

    “Negotiations are very constructive, on all levels,” said Zeebrugge Port chairman Dirk De fauw, who at first didn’t want such a merger. “What we don’t want to do is force things,” he added.

    Negotiations were reportedly accelerated as a result of both Brexit and the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. It’s better to confront big challenges together, Vandermeiren said.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times