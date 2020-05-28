Antwerp and Zeebrugge ports close to fusion deal...

Final talks concerning the fusion of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge are set to take place this summer.

The fusion is over ten years in the making, with politicians and important customers voicing support despite vigorous opposition from some, including the previous CEO of Antwerp’s Port Authority.

The negotiations are positive and constructive, according to Jacques Vandermeiren, the current CEO. “In fact, there’s already an agreement about why we should do it, the question is now how we will do it,” he said.

“Negotiations are very constructive, on all levels,” said Zeebrugge Port chairman Dirk De fauw, who at first didn’t want such a merger. “What we don’t want to do is force things,” he added.

Negotiations were reportedly accelerated as a result of both Brexit and the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. It’s better to confront big challenges together, Vandermeiren said.

Jason Spinks

