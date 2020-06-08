 
Flanders unblocks €45 million for Covid-19 poverty relief
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 June, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders unblocks €45 million for Covid-19 poverty relief...
Cheat-sheet: What changed on 8 June?...
‘Zero tolerance for violence against police’: union files...
Brussels Airport ground handler declares bankruptcy 7 days...
Antwerp police deny only arresting black protesters...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 June 2020
    Flanders unblocks €45 million for Covid-19 poverty relief
    Cheat-sheet: What changed on 8 June?
    ‘Zero tolerance for violence against police’: union files strike notice
    Brussels Airport ground handler declares bankruptcy 7 days before flights resume
    Antwerp police deny only arresting black protesters
    In Photos: 10,000 Black Lives Matter protesters in Brussels
    ‘Not wise’: virologists react to massive BLM protest in Brussels
    Over 200 arrests as BLM protest in Brussels leads to riots and looting
    Belgium in Brief: How Will Protests Impact The Virus?
    Teleworking should be the new normal for civil servants, says Flemish minister
    Coronavirus: 122 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Hugs are safer than handshakes, says Marc Van Ranst
    Is EU’s Farm to Fork strategy green enough?
    Belgium’s contact tracing coordinator resigns
    Policeman jumps into the sea to rescue stranded baby whale
    Deconfinement brings risk of more parental abductions, says Child Focus
    Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools
    10,000 people join Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels against police brutality and racism
    Protests against racism spread to Spain and Italy
    Maddie McCann case: British police have received 400 tips on new suspect
    View more

    Flanders unblocks €45 million for Covid-19 poverty relief

    Monday, 08 June 2020
    © Belga

    Flanders has a €45 million poverty relief package to help businesses and families struggling to get back on their feet as the government lifts the coronavirus lockdown.

    The funds will aim to help residents and families who “do not have a strong buffer” to face the economic slowdown brought on by the pandemic, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said in a press statement.

    Related News:

     

    At least 730,000 people in Flanders filed for temporary unemployment in the month of April alone, putting the usually dynamic economy of the Dutch-speaking region under strain.

    “We do not want to leave anyone behind,” Jambon wrote announcing the new aid package, which comes in addition to previous measures to relieve businesses, families and employees.

    A total of €15 million will be released for a Covid-19 supplement which will grant all families whose incomes shrunk below €2,213 with a boost of €120 per child.

    Another €15 million will be pumped into local government coffers for use in poverty-reduction policies, out of which around €1.5 million will flow into Flemish-led programs in Brussels, while €15 million more will be used to promote consumer spending via vouchers which “must be used in the local economy,” the press release said.

    Gabriela Galindo
     The Brussels Times