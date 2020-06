Microsoft will close almost all of its stores worldwide, the company announced on Friday.

Most of Microsoft’s sales are now being made online.

The tech giant said it would make a $450 million provision to cover asset write-downs in particular. This charge will be recorded in the accounts for the current quarter, which ends on 30 June.

Related Articles

Around 100 stores closed during the pandemic will not reopen, the company said. However, “Microsoft Experience Centres” will be set up in London, New York and Sydney and at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

It is not yet clear how many employees will be affected by this decision.

The Brussels Times