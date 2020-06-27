Mark Zuckerberg announces stricter Facebook policy on hate messages

Facebook announced on Friday it will implement a tighter policy on content moderation.

The social network intends to ban more types of hate messages in advertisements and plans to add warnings to problematic publications it leaves online.

The network has been facing increasing pressure for several weeks from civil society, as well as some of its employees, users and customers to better regulate hate speech.

Recently nearly 100 large brands have announced they will pull advertisement campaigns from Facebook during the month of July or longer.

Joining the boycott, a statement by Coca-Cola chairman James Quincey said that Coca-Cola “expects greater accountability and transparency from our social media partners,” as the giant soft drink company is reassessing its advertising policies.

In a speech on Friday, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the platform will now remove ads that claim that people of certain origins, ethnicities, nationalities, gender or sexual orientation pose a threat to the safety or health of others.

“I am committed to making sure Facebook remains a place where people can use their voice to discuss important issues,” Zuckerberg said. “But I also stand against hate or anything that incites violence or suppresses voting, and we’re committed to removing that content too, no matter where it comes from,” he added.

