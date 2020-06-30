 
Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore wind energy
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Latest News:
Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until...
George Floyd’s portrait lights up the U.S. Embassy...
Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore...
Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO...
Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until February
    George Floyd’s portrait lights up the U.S. Embassy in Brussels
    Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore wind energy
    Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO
    Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September
    Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August
    Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks
    Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival
    Former state virologist: use of face masks is ‘absolute necessity’
    Belgian rail accused of ‘deliberately’ exporting coronavirus to the coast
    Coronavirus will create a new Brussels: Here’s what it will look like
    What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July
    Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ excess mortality rose by 50% during first wave
    Brussels restaurant criticised for charging €5 Covid-19 supplement
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
    Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July
    View more

    Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore wind energy

    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium has reached an installed capacity of 1,775 MW of offshore wind energy, since the commissioning of the Northwester 2 wind farm in May, placing it in fourth place in the world.

    Belgium ranks ahead of Denmark and the Netherlands, the Belgian Offshore Platform (BOP), the association of investors and owners of wind farms in the Belgian North Sea, announced on Monday.

    The United Kingdom is the leading country in terms of offshore wind energy, with 10,428 MW installed, ahead of Germany (7,659 MW) and China (around 7,000 MW). Denmark, for its part, has an installed capacity of 1,703 MW.

    “With its 1,775 MW production capacity, wind power in the Belgian North Sea provides the equivalent of the electricity consumption of 1.8 million homes,” the BOP pointed out in a press release.

    Related News:

     

    When comparing the national installed capacity with the number of inhabitants, Belgium ranks third, this time after Denmark and the United Kingdom.

    Belgium has an offshore wind capacity of 0.156 kW per inhabitant, compared to 0.296 kW/capita for Denmark and 0.158 kW/capita for the UK.

    By the end of 2020, the largest wind farm in the Belgian part of the North Sea, SeaMade, will be fully operational. Belgium will then reach an installed capacity of 2,262 MW and an electricity production equivalent to the consumption of 2.2 million families, BOP expects.

    The Brussels Times