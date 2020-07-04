 
Le Pain Quotidien: Belgian banks lose millions despite rescue plan
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 04 July, 2020
Latest News:
Le Pain Quotidien: Belgian banks lose millions despite...
Uber Eats and Deliveroo under investigation for abusive...
Abortion rights law dragged into federal government negotiations...
Damaged bust of Leopold II returned to Flemish...
Belgium granted quarantine free travel to England...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 04 July 2020
    Le Pain Quotidien: Belgian banks lose millions despite rescue plan
    Uber Eats and Deliveroo under investigation for abusive practices
    Abortion rights law dragged into federal government negotiations
    Damaged bust of Leopold II returned to Flemish park
    Belgium granted quarantine free travel to England
    Police revamp key to improving police-civilian relations, field study finds
    ‘Covid Safe’ label proposed for tourism operators in Brussels
    European Commission takes Belgium to court over money-laundering law
    EU approves antiviral as first Covid-19 treatment
    More than 300 new biopharma jobs this year in Charleroi
    Ethnic profiling by police: the public are often to blame, says researcher
    Ryanair plans to refund 90% of customers by the end of July
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Gets Homesick
    Walloon double infanticide: mother charged with murder
    England drops quarantine rules for over 50 countries 
    EU agency: “Resurgence of community transmission of coronavirus”
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium candidate to manage EU’s emergency face mask stock
    Coronavirus in numbers: July
    Lidl brand clothing auctions for 10x list price after viral frenzy 
    View more

    Le Pain Quotidien: Belgian banks lose millions despite rescue plan

    Saturday, 04 July 2020
    The company's first restaurant in Rue Antoine DAnsaert in Brussels, © Le Pain Quotidien

    Two Belgian banks who were involved in an attempt to save the bakery and restaurant chain Le Pain Quotidien from going under have lost most of the money they put in, De Tijd reports.

    The chain had been suffering from severe financial difficulties, and had sought buyers for its British and American subsidiaries. Failing that, the chain had to cut them both loose.

    The American operation was taken over by Aurify Brands, while the British subsidiary, unable to find a buyer, went into administration.

    Then the coronavirus struck and with it the lockdown. Major shareholder Cobepa stepped in to take over the company’s debt, worth an estimated €80 million. It also applied for a judicial reorganisation, a provision of Belgian corporate law which offers protection from creditors while the affairs of the new slimmed-down business, informally known as Le Pain Quotidien B, are put in order.

    It now emerges that two Belgian banks, ING and KBC, were made an offer they couldn’t refuse, to accept €5 million for the €80 million in debt, or receive nothing. KBC, based in Leuven, is known to be the largest of the two shareholders, but neither the banks nor Cobepa will give details.

    However according to documents released by the administrators of the British operation, KBC had lent €10 million. The Belgian parent, by contrast, had lent only £100,000 (about €111,000), to pay the wages of staff in March. The administrators admitted there was not much likelihood of getting that money back. The banks were in the same position, it turned out.

    The administrators went looking for buyers for the 26 British restaurants, but none of the 12 offers received was adequate. In the end, the new Belgian investors – Cobepa and M80 – took a licence for 15 of the 26, for the knock-down price of £500,000 (€555,000).

    Those branches will now come under the holding company that is left, renamed Brunchco21, which consists of Le Pain Quotidien Belgium and France, the production facility Atelier du Pain, the brand rights and the existing contracts with American and British operations.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times