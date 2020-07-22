   
Flixbus subsidiary Eurolines goes bankrupt
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Latest News:
Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures...
King Philippe asked to return the remains of...
Belgian Muslims will celebrate Feast of Sacrifice on...
Flixbus subsidiary Eurolines goes bankrupt...
Antwerp announces extra coronavirus restrictions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures
    King Philippe asked to return the remains of Congo’s murdered PM
    Belgian Muslims will celebrate Feast of Sacrifice on 31 July
    Flixbus subsidiary Eurolines goes bankrupt
    Antwerp announces extra coronavirus restrictions
    Man who died after arrest in Antwerp had taken amphetamines
    Contactless payments double in Belgium thanks to coronavirus
    Brussels company tasked with developing Belgian ‘Covid-19 app’
    Belgium’s budget deficit rises faster than eurozone average
    Magnet fishers find firearms dumped in Brussels canal
    Belgium will likely tighten coronavirus measures again on Thursday
    Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels Airlines
    Ryanair will close its Frankfurt base after pilots refuse to take pay cuts
    US customs will carry out checks at Brussels Airport
    Belgium in Brief: Towards A Second Peak?
    Pharmaceutical companies say they would sell coronavirus vaccine at a profit
    Over 200 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day again
    Second coronavirus peak in Belgium likely higher than the first, model shows
    Ghent university spin-off develops bio-ink to 3D print human tissue
    Up to 13 times more coronavirus infections than official numbers in United States
    View more
    Share article:

    Flixbus subsidiary Eurolines goes bankrupt

    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Credit: Sludge G / CC BY-SA 2.0

    Coach transport company Eurolines is going bankrupt, the employees’ lawyer said on Tuesday.
    “The company officially ceases” on 24 July, said the lawyer, Pierre-François Rousseau. “The liquidation was expected,” he admitted. “We had obtained a reprieve which was already a victory for the employees.”

    The management of Flixbus – Eurolines’ parent company – requested the opening of bankruptcy proceedings for Eurolines at the end of June. Flixbus had bought the company from Transdev barely a year before. However, the court requested that the subsidiary continue to operate under court administration for one month.

    “Flixbus has emptied Eurolines of its substance, is now going to regain market share and is now trying to get rid of the employees without paying anything using” the economic crisis linked to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) as a pretext, Rousseau said.

    Related Articles

     

    The decision concerns 36 employees still active within the company, while a little more than fifty have already been placed in redeployment in the framework of a plan to safeguard employment, said Mohamed Bessaoud, trade union delegate of CGT Eurolines.

    Eurolines management told AFP it did not wish to comment on the court’s decision, but said that “the opening of collective proceedings against the 36 employees still employed by Eurolines appears to be unavoidable because of the company’s accounting and financial situation.”

    This situation has “suddenly and strongly” been “aggravated by the health and economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” they said.

    The Brussels Times