   
Belgian Aldi will destroy all unpackaged products after employee tests positive for coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian Aldi will destroy all unpackaged products after...
Post-truth, lies and disinformation: what we need is...
Flu shot shortage strains Belgian efforts to tackle...
Anti-vaxxers ‘are nuts,’ says Boris Johnson...
EU steps up fight against security threats of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 July 2020
    Belgian Aldi will destroy all unpackaged products after employee tests positive for coronavirus
    Post-truth, lies and disinformation: what we need is more truthfulness, not truth
    Flu shot shortage strains Belgian efforts to tackle new Covid-19 wave
    Anti-vaxxers ‘are nuts,’ says Boris Johnson
    EU steps up fight against security threats of all kinds
    Brussels’ Covid-19 infection rate currently below the alarm threshold
    Face masks made mandatory along entire Belgian coast
    Brussels Airlines rescue package awaiting EU approval
    Aggressive eagle owl terrorises Belgian town
    Belgium’s lockdown experts ‘never recommended’ expanding social contacts
    Belgians (18-30) warned not to be careless in the face of coronavirus
    Flemish corona commission has 95 recommendations for government
    Belgian schools could remain partially closed in September
    Weekend Weather Report: Grey skies and a few showers
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium’s New Confinement Measures
    Local authorities use the powers the government gave them
    Coronavirus: infection rate is spiking in Antwerp
    Coronavirus: 3-year-old dies in Belgium
    Coronavirus: lockdown cut seismic noise in half worldwide
    Belgium breaks average of 200 new coronavirus infections per day
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian Aldi will destroy all unpackaged products after employee tests positive for coronavirus

    Friday, 24 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A Belgian branch of the Aldi discount supermarket chain has announced it will destroy all unpackaged products after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

    After opening like usual on Friday morning, an Aldi store in the municipality of Menen in the province of West Flanders close to the French border, decided to close its doors after it received news that one of its employees had tested positive for the virus.

    “We immediately decided to close the store,” spokesperson Jason Sevestre told Het Nieuwsblad. “Immediately after that, we disinfected the store from head to toe,” he added.

    This is the first Aldi store in Belgium that had to close because of the coronavirus. “It is new for us, too. We will destroy all unpackaged products,” Sevestre said, adding that people who have already bought something, should thoroughly wash fruit and vegetables.

    All Aldi employees are all-round, meaning they can all work in the store, at the cash register, or in the store room. According to Aldi, it is impossible to check if the employee has been in contact with customers.

    Related News:

     

    “However, we do advise our customers to keep a close eye on everything. In any case, we are not authorised to carry out identity checks,” Sevestre said.

    When the supermarket will reopen is not yet clear. “Preferably on Saturday, but we will not open until everything is 100% safe,” he added.

    The employee, who was hired only recently, will remain in quarantine for the next two weeks, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    All branches of the store need to have an employee posted at the door to disinfect the carts, and make sure not too many people enter the store.

    “We also introduced a face mask requirement, and there is a hygiene stand at the entrance that is free to use,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times