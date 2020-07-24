Belgian Aldi will destroy all unpackaged products after employee tests positive for coronavirus
Friday, 24 July 2020
Credit: Belga
A Belgian branch of the Aldi discount supermarket chain has announced it will destroy all unpackaged products after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
After opening like usual on Friday morning, an Aldi store in the municipality of Menen in the province of West Flanders close to the French border, decided to close its doors after it received news that one of its employees had tested positive for the virus.
“We immediately decided to close the store,” spokesperson Jason Sevestre told Het Nieuwsblad. “Immediately after that, we disinfected the store from head to toe,” he added.
This is the first Aldi store in Belgium that had to close because of the coronavirus. “It is new for us, too. We will destroy all unpackaged products,” Sevestre said, adding that people who have already bought something, should thoroughly wash fruit and vegetables.
All Aldi employees are all-round, meaning they can all work in the store, at the cash register, or in the store room. According to Aldi, it is impossible to check if the employee has been in contact with customers.