   
EasyJet loses over £320 million in third quarter
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 August, 2020
Latest News:
Heatwave: Temperatures start to climb from Wednesday...
Coronavirus: deliberately coughing can lead to a red...
Ilse Uyttersprot, former mayor of Aalst, found murdered...
Ex K3 member calls on Antwerpians to resist...
Former Spanish king leaves country amidst corruption scandal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 August 2020
    Heatwave: Temperatures start to climb from Wednesday
    Coronavirus: deliberately coughing can lead to a red card in football
    Ilse Uyttersprot, former mayor of Aalst, found murdered
    Ex K3 member calls on Antwerpians to resist Covid-19 measures
    Former Spanish king leaves country amidst corruption scandal
    Booking.com lays off a quarter of its staff
    Belgium in Brief: Heading Home For The Summer
    New coronavirus infections are rising in Brussels and Liège
    EasyJet loses over £320 million in third quarter
    Extinct butterfly spotted in Belgium after 25 year absence
    Belgium’s shortage of nurses is worsening
    Over 200,000 returning travellers’ forms collected in four days
    Belgian average breaks 500 new coronavirus infections per day
    Employers not required to pay salary of staff quarantined after trip abroad
    Brussels fire brigade could strike over ‘inhumane’ working conditions
    Non-essential travel to Lithuania prohibited for Belgian residents
    1,200 Brussels restaurants might not survive past autumn
    Belgium breaks own record for longest period without government
    Thousands of travellers have returned to Belgium from red zones
    Heatwave on the way, warning of high levels of ozone
    View more
    Share article:

    EasyJet loses over £320 million in third quarter

    Tuesday, 04 August 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    British airline EasyJet is suffering a pre-tax loss of £324.5 million for its third quarter as a result of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, it announces on Tuesday.

    The airline’s revenue was reduced to £7 million between April and June, almost nothing compared to the £1.76 billion in revenue in the third quarter of last year.

    Like many of its competitors, the group has also announced major job cuts that will affect up to 4,500 positions, amounting to almost a third of its workforce.

    Related Articles

     

    EasyJet resumed flights on 15 June and expects a smaller loss in the fourth quarter, according to a release. The company hopes to operate at 40% of capacity between July and September, up from 30% so far, thanks to improved demand and the easing of restrictions on travel during the lockdown.

    “It am really encouraged that we have seen higher than expected levels of demand (…) in July,” said Johan Lundgren, the group’s CEO, who also welcomed bookings for the rest of the summer.

    The group has taken a series of measures in recent months to preserve its finances, which have been damaged by the crisis in the aviation sector. In particular, it has just raised £419 million through a new share issue, bringing the total liquidity raised since the start of the pandemic to £2.2 billion, including a £600 million loan from the British government.

    “Despite the challenge we continue to face due to the pandemic, we remain no less committed to fulfilling our customers’ desire to fly sustainably through our carbon reduction initiatives, including offsetting on behalf of our customers,” Lundgren said.

    The Brussels Times