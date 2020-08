Ryanair will operate at 60% of its conventional flight schedule in August “after the successful resumption of its services at the end of June,” the low-cost carrier announces on Thursday.

The airline flew 4.4 million passengers across Europe in July.

“As Europe’s skies get busier and traveller confidence returns, Ryanair will continue to increase its flight frequencies throughout August with more than 1,600 routes and over 11,000 weekly flights across its network,” the airline said.

At the end of July, during the presentation of its quarterly results, the company had indicated that it only intended to carry 60 million passengers over its entire financial year 2020-2021 (ending at the end of March), which would be a drop of 60%.

The Brussels Times