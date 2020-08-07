   
Brussels Airport welcomed 500,000 passengers in July
Friday, 07 August, 2020
    Brussels Airport welcomed 500,000 passengers in July

    Friday, 07 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    During the first month of the summer holidays, 525,022 passengers passed through Brussels Airport, the airport says Friday.

    Passenger numbers have been on the rise since the resumption of non-essential flights on 15 June, but are still 80.8% below those recorded in July 2019.

    According to Brussels Airport Company, this result reflects the desire of many Belgians to go on holiday abroad, but also the uncertainty linked to frequent changes in the health situation in several European regions.

    “The figures for July are in line with our forecasts,” said CEO Arnaud Feist. “Together with our partners, we have worked hard to attract passengers again, inform them about the available offer and make them aware of the various health measures in force at our airport.”

    In total, the airport registered 303,222 departing passengers and 221,800 arriving passengers. The number of transit passengers fell by 92.3%.

    Cargo continued to grow with a 9.9% increase in air freight volumes in July. This result is “much more positive” than the global trend because, on a global and European scale, air freight continues to fall, says Brussels Airport Company.

    The total number of flight movements also fell by 63.7% in July compared to the same period last year. It reached 8,201, compared to 22,599 in July 2019.

    At the beginning of August, 120 destinations are offered at Brussels Airport by some 40 airlines.

    The Brussels Times