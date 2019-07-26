 
Strikes, protests cost Bekaert millions in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 July, 2019
Latest News:
Strikes, protests cost Bekaert millions in Belgium...
Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation...
Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport...
Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs...
Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 July 2019
    Strikes, protests cost Bekaert millions in Belgium
    Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation
    Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport plan
    Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs urge
    Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will fly back to Australia
    ‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten
    Federal party leaders to hold talks at the weekend
    Hottest day of heatwave prompts over 500 fire brigade interventions in Brussels
    E19 completely closed in direction towards Breda following accident
    Belgian heatwave: Atomium closes down due to over 30°C internal temperature
    The European Commission relaxes farming regulations in response to the drought
    Belgium sees first death as a result of record heat wave
    Brussels parks will close at 14:00 on Friday due to storm warnings
    Weekend rail strike: 3 out of 5 trains will run as normal
    Introduction of single public transport ticket for Brussels delayed
    Procedure to withdraw recognition of Leuven Mosque begins
    Belgium in Brief: Delay your train, ‘ghost’ town and 40.7 degrees!
    First forced deportation from Charleroi airport
    Belgian heatwave: SNCB cannot rule out more incidents on Friday
    Belgian heatwave: Thalys train service disrupted until the weekend
    View more

    Strikes, protests cost Bekaert millions in Belgium

    Friday, 26 July 2019
    © Belga

    Protests in Belgium against restructuring plans announced by Bekaert have cost the company, which produces steel wires and cables, millions of euros, according to its management.

    The announced restructuring includes the closure of the Bekaert factory in Moen (Zwevegem) in West Flanders, originally scheduled to cost 281 jobs in Belgium.

    Bekaert had announced the restructuring plan in late March. It includes the delocalisation of the operations of the Moen factory, which produces steel rods for concrete, to the Czech Republic. Since then, staff in Moen have been on strike, although the company had not intending closing the factory until the end of the year and was counting on its production until then.

    The impact of the social protests since then has already topped five million euros, Bekaert said on Friday at a press conference.

    So far, management and unions have failed to agree on a social plan. Bekaert’s CEO, Matthew Taylor, who is from the U.K., hopes a solution can be found quickly when talks resume in mid-July. In the meantime, the number of posts to be cut has gone down from 281 to 250, with some workers likely to be placed on other sites.

    The protests have not been limited to Moen. Bekaert reported that the unions at the group’s factory in Zwevegem, which produces metallic fibres, have organised go-slow actions in solidarity with their colleagues at the Moen facility.

    While Bekaert’s output for the first half of 2019 met and even surpassed expectations, its second semester forecast is less joyful. “There is much uncertainty; that’s the main message,” its CEO said.

    Uncertainty seems, in fact, to reign in many areas where Bekaert is active. Agriculture, for example, has had a difficult year. Chinese taxes imposed as a result of China’s trade war with the United States, together with the weather, have had a very negative impact on the sector. The auto industry also seems uncertain.

    CEO Taylor still wants to have a go at costs. That, he says, can mean everything. Bekaert will examine its options worldwide and, in those units that are doing less well, it will see first if it is possible to achieve a turnaround. However, where it appears that no improvement is possible, closures will have to be envisaged, Taylor noted. Nothing is planned for the moment, he added, explaining that the company is concentrating on bringing about a turnaround.   

    Citing an example, Financial Director Vromant noted: “Ecuador is a country in financial difficulty, with a considerable debt. There are no longer any big investment projects as was previously the case. Given this decreasing demand, which we do not see changing in the next three months, we had to let go of 90 persons in Ecuador last month.”

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job