Hundreds of jobs on the line at Ryanair

Hundreds of jobs are threatened at Ryanair due to uncertainty linked to Brexit and problems with the Boeing 737 MAX, grounded for safety reasons after two accidents.

The low-cost Irish carrier is waiting for the delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX, which has not yet materialised.

As a result, it finds itself with surplus staff: 500 pilots and 400 cabin crew members too many, according to CEO Michael O’Leary.

O’Leary indicated, in a videotaped message, that the company would have to cut its onboard staff by 600 next summer. A number of dismissals are thus in the offing.

Ryanair had already announced two weeks ago that it was going to close some of its airport bases this winter and next summer.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times