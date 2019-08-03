Sales record high of Belgian luxury properties...

Sale of goods for a million and more leaped in 2018 by 58% for houses (691) and 91% for apartments (214), when compared to 2010, l’Echo reported on Saturday as per Belgian Statistical Office (Statbel). These are progression records.

And yet, these figures are underestimates because Statbel does not incorporate many new company-owned buildings or property, the newspaper said.

Knokke-Heist topped the rankings. The average price of a luxury home there stood at 2,006,500 euros (+ 19%). Luxury apartments, numerous in this coastal town, have not seen their average price explode but are still the most expensive in Belgium (1,313,750 euros).

Antwerp, Schilde, Sint-Martens-Latem and Uccle follow Knokke-Heist as the top 5 municipalities where the wealthy invest in luxury real estate.

The Brussels Times