Google injects 1.1 billion euro into Belgian subsidiary

At the end of July, American giant Google injected 1.1 billion euro into its Belgian subsidiary Crystal Computing (alias Google Technology Belgium), which builds and operates the search engine’s data centres in the village of Ghlin, L’Echo reported on Tuesday.

The operation occurred in two stages on July 30: registered capital was increased by 781 million while 315 million was destined to become the “share premium.”

The group had announced 600 million euro worth of new investment in the Wallonian site a few months ago.

L’Echo reported, on reading the subsidiary’s annual accounts, that the latter’s debts have grown by slightly under 600 million euro in relation to the previous year. This is a sum that therefore relates directly to the announced fresh investment.

The Brussels Times