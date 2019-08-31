 
Belgian DIY store ‘first in Belgium’ to offer solar panels for rent
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 31 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian DIY store ‘first in Belgium’ to offer...
Changes to bus lines through Evere from today...
‘A Belgian majority government is possible before November’...
Belgian muslim school not authorised to open...
Belgian pharmacies on call to drop surcharge for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 31 August 2019
    Belgian DIY store ‘first in Belgium’ to offer solar panels for rent
    Changes to bus lines through Evere from today
    ‘A Belgian majority government is possible before November’
    Belgian muslim school not authorised to open
    Belgian pharmacies on call to drop surcharge for prescriptions
    Greta Thunberg leads New York climate demonstration
    Greenpeace disappointed after UN negotiations on the Oceans Treaty
    CEO of Ryanair steps down from role 
    Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October
    Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car passengers like cake’
    No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday
    The hidden costs of the energy bill: over €300 a year
    Eden Hazard named best player in the Europa League 2018/2019
    Mother confesses to murder of teenage son in Liege
    Weekend: temperatures set to peak on Saturday
    Brexit: Negotiations with the EU to be sped up in September
    Less than half of school-age refugees go to school, says UNHCR
    As electric cars gain prominence, manufacturers worry for the cheap car
    Air quality remains a serious concern for office workers in Belgium
    Belgium’s alleged ‘executioner of Raqqa’ detained in Syrian camp
    View more

    Belgian DIY store ‘first in Belgium’ to offer solar panels for rent

    Saturday, 31 August 2019

    Solar panel technology has come a long way since the very expensive blue slates that required government incentives to sell.

    Today, the electricity production devices are even available at the furniture shop Ikea. Brico has decided to sell them as well but with a twist, and the Belgian DIY store chain will also offer a renting solution.

    The renting solution will cost 4,5 euros per month for one 300 watts panel. While it might seem appealing, the future government’s solar tax will hinder any cost savings.

    “It’s a first in Belgium. The financial obstacle disappears, and the energy transition becomes available to all. More so, the renting solution offers an immediate cost return,” declares Brico with regard to the solar panel rental service.

    The Belgian chain has partnered with fellow-compatriot Earth. The company specialized in solar panels will be in charge of the installation, whichever solution chosen by the client.

    Cost reduction?

    While numerous factors can come into play, such as the roof orientation, it’s possible to calculate an average cost for solar panels. Thirteen Brico 300 watts panels will be required to provide electricity for the average household with a yearly consumption of 3.500 kWh.

    At 4,5 euros per panel every month, the annual cost stands at 702 euros. Creg, the federal energy regulator, calculated that the average yearly electricity cost for the above-mentioned house would be at 1.020 euros in Wallonia and 878 in Brussels. Thus, Brico’s solar panels renting solution present a direct advantage.

    But, there is an issue. Next year, the Belgian government will introduce a solar panel tax. In Wallonia, homeowners having purchased or renting said panels will have to pay on average 330 euros per year.

    In many cases, this tax will seriously hinder the return on investment of solar panel owners or renters.

    For those who can afford it, purchasing the panels will be a better solution. For the abovementioned case, thirteen solar panels would cost 5.503 euros (VAT at 6%). That represents eight years of rent, and the average life of solar panels stands at 20 years.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job