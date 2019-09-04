Belgians’ gas bills are the lowest in Europe...

Gas prices have bottomed out in Europe and Belgian consumers are benefiting still more than their neighbours, De Standaard wrote on Wednesday.

For a long time, it was the British who paid the least for their gas. But since July, Belgians’ gas bills have been lower on average than those of consumers in neighbouring countries, according to a monthly comparison made by power regulator la Creg.

For an average family, the annual bill comes to 1,031 euro, as against 1,167 euro in the United Kingdom. Dutch consumers pay more than 2,000 euro, even though they produce their own gas.

Lower Belgian bills may be attributed to the providers’ obligation to link their variable tariffs to market price variations, which is not so much the case elsewhere.

The Brussels Times