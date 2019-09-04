 
Belgians’ gas bills are the lowest in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019
Latest News:
Woluwe gives WWF Belgium €3,000 grant to fight...
Belgium in Brief: Europe’s drinking problem, Belgium’s liberation...
Three times more electric cars sold in Belgium...
Europe still drinks more than the rest of...
Belgians’ gas bills are the lowest in Europe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    Woluwe gives WWF Belgium €3,000 grant to fight deforestation
    Belgium in Brief: Europe’s drinking problem, Belgium’s liberation and Brexit power plays
    Three times more electric cars sold in Belgium compared to Q2 2018
    Europe still drinks more than the rest of the world, WHO reports
    Belgians’ gas bills are the lowest in Europe
    Drone registration now possible via an on-line platform
    KLM strike grounds dozens of flights in Amsterdam airport
    Power plays, personal ambitions and hard feelings: The consequences of a no-deal Brexit crash out
    Lawyer wants to try Salah Abdeslam for “crimes against humanity”, not terrorism
    Missing Brussels nursing home resident found
    Suspect arrested for squat fire in Brussels
    210 jobs at risk as Match and Smatch supermarkets close
    Unexploded grenade discovered at Antwerp harbour
    Last missing victim of Wilrijk explosion found dead
    Brexit: Progress in process but not in substance
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Ireland on Monday
    Uber and similar platforms increase traffic congestion, says new study
    Red Devils will not have Hazard brothers for Euro 2020 qualifiers
    No traces of asbestos after fire in empty train in Schaerbeek
    Former Flemish MP convicted of murder to remain free pending appeal
    View more

    Belgians’ gas bills are the lowest in Europe

    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    © Belga

    Gas prices have bottomed out in Europe and Belgian consumers are benefiting still more than their neighbours, De Standaard wrote on Wednesday.

    For a long time, it was the British who paid the least for their gas. But since July, Belgians’ gas bills have been lower on average than those of consumers in neighbouring countries, according to a monthly comparison made by power regulator la Creg.

    For an average family, the annual bill comes to 1,031 euro, as against 1,167 euro in the United Kingdom. Dutch consumers pay more than 2,000 euro, even though they produce their own gas.

    Lower Belgian bills may be attributed to the providers’ obligation to link their variable tariffs to market price variations, which is not so much the case elsewhere.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job