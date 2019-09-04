Thalys saw increased traffic summer 2019...

The number of travellers using Thalys international trains rose by 10% for the July-August 2019 period compared to the same time last year, the railway company was pleased to announce on Wednesday.

“This double digit growth rate is a strong indicator,” the managing director, Bertrand Gosselin, considered.

“It is the fruit of our very sustained development strategy, which this summer produced several new routes. But [it is] also the sign of a deep shift placing the four countries served by Thalys at the centre of our European challenges,” he continued in a press release.

Among the new links are the one between the Netherlands and Marne-la-Vallée (Disney) passing through Belgium and the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport that welcomed 60,000 passengers during the summer, and the one running between Brussels and Bordeaux that saw an average seat-occupancy rate of 94%.

The “low cost offer”, Izy, also has its customers since the number of passengers carried (between the Belgian and French capitals) using its trains grew by 16% in comparison to last summer.

The Brussels Times