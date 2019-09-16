Busses in Bruges free on Monday due to ‘fare payment strike’

The unions are protesting at staff shortages at the depot, as well as a shortage of vehicles because busses are unable to be repaired quickly enough when they break down. Credit: wikipedia

Passengers taking the bus in and around Bruges on Monday will be able to do so free of charge due to a payment strike meaning drivers are refusing to accept fares.

The unions are protesting at staff shortages at the depot, as well as a shortage of vehicles as broken down busses cannot be repaired quick enough.

These problems eventually lead to services being cancelled, and it is often the passenger who suffers, say the unions.

“This is why we are sparing the passenger today and are implementing a fare payment strike during which all services will run,” Alain Haegeman of the Christian trade union ACV told VRT News.

Passengers who ride on Monday are also being given a pamphlet explaining the cause for the action. “As drivers, we continue to make every effort to be of service to you and take you on our bus today for free,” the pamphlet says.

A meeting will be held with management on Wednesday in an effort to resolve the issues.

We know that there is dissatisfaction in Bruges because there is a problem with the supply of spare parts that prevent buses from being repaired quickly enough, De Lijn spokeswoman Sonja Loos told De Morgen.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times