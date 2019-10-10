 
Animal organs can be used to create renewable fuel
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 October, 2019
Latest News:
EU drops Switzerland from tax-haven list...
‘No rush’ to bring 5G network to Brussels,...
Belgian employer organizations fear a “no deal” Brexit...
Animal organs can be used to create renewable...
Police officer convicted of driving under the influence...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    EU drops Switzerland from tax-haven list
    ‘No rush’ to bring 5G network to Brussels, says Environment Minister
    Belgian employer organizations fear a “no deal” Brexit
    Animal organs can be used to create renewable fuel
    Police officer convicted of driving under the influence for fourth time
    Brussels named 12th best city for singles in Europe
    Attack on German synagogue was broadcast live for 35 minutes on Twitch
    Hundreds of people wreak havoc on Mediamarkt before meet and greet with Dutch rapper
    Knife-carrying man arrested in Koekelberg was ‘looking for Jews’
    Belgium in Brief: Bomb scare suspect released, more De lijn complaints and Bicky apologises
    Dutch actress faces 2 years in prison for drug trafficking at Tomorrowland festival
    Climate activists to occupy Royal Palace’s garden to ask King to declare climate emergency
    Climate Crisis: nearly 1,000 doctors demand greater action in Belgium
    Parliament bomb scare suspect released, was calling for information
    Police arrest man with knife near Koekelberg school
    Unidentified man found dead in garden in Namur, investigation launched
    Halle shooter placed handmade explosives in front of synagogue
    ‘More complaints than ever before about cancelled De Lijn buses,’ says Flemish Ombudsman
    Bicky Burger: Goodlife Foods issues an apology
    Referential benchmarks for nursery schools approved by Wallonia-Brussels Government
    View more

    Animal organs can be used to create renewable fuel

    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    Finnish company Neste, who are producing renewable fuel, have opened an office in Amsterdam. Credit: Kārlis Dambrāns/ Flickr.

    A Finnish company that produces renewable fuel made from animal organs is introducing the product to the Dutch market.

    The basis of the product is made from animal organs. Other components are fish oil, cooking oil and waste oil.

    Cleaner than regular diesel, Neste MY Renewable Diesel produces 50% to 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, reports New Mobility

    Having previously launched the diesel fuel in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and the US state of California, the company plans for the renewable diesel to be available at 60 filling stations in the Netherlands before the end of 2019.

    The company, which opened an office in Amsterdam this week, also plan to introduce Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel to the global aviation industry, reports Renewable Energy Magazine.

    “The opening of our new office in the Netherlands marks an important step in the execution of our growth strategy for renewable aviation globally,” said Neste’s President and CEO Peter Vanacker.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job