 
Night trains between Vienna and Brussels should run by mid-January
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
Latest News:
Statues gagged in Flanders to raise awareness for...
Night trains between Vienna and Brussels should run...
Red Devils top FIFA rankings for the 10th...
Defendant in ‘Pokemon murder’ is officially declared a...
ATM blown up in Antwerp province, perpetrators at...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Statues gagged in Flanders to raise awareness for suppressed voices of ‘changemakers’
    Night trains between Vienna and Brussels should run by mid-January
    Red Devils top FIFA rankings for the 10th time in a row
    Defendant in ‘Pokemon murder’ is officially declared a psychopath
    ATM blown up in Antwerp province, perpetrators at large
    Belgium health attache hired to help lift Chinese embargoes on beef, pork and poultry
    New access road between train station and Brussels Airport for quicker commute
    Despite three kidnapping attempts in Brussels, no perpetrators found
    Floating reception centre to provide shelter for 250 asylum seekers in Ghent
    Abuse in Flemish primary schools under investigation
    Police launch search for suspects of Brussels armed robbery attempt
    Couple who shook their baby to death receive prison sentences
    Belgium urged to bring its children home from Syria
    McDonald’s faces stiff competition at home
    Belgian brothers to row across the Atlantic Ocean
    European Commission asks Belgium to adapt 2020 budget plan
    ‘Pokemon murder’ defendant shows how he strangled his victim, juror becomes unwell
    Major mumps outbreak on the UCLouvain Brussels campus
    Time frame for abortion likely to extend from 12 to 18 weeks in Belgium
    Kim Clijsters’ return piques Steffi Graf’s interest
    View more

    Night trains between Vienna and Brussels should run by mid-January

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    The Austrian company also plans to set up a railway link between Vienna and Trieste, in the north-east of Italy.

    The planned night trains which will connect Vienna and Brussels are expected to be operational by mid-January, ÖBB, the Austrian railway company has announced.

    At a press conference on Wednesday, ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä confirmed that as of January, night trains would leave Brussels on Mondays and Thursdays. The return trips will be made on Sundays and Wednesdays from Vienna or Innsbrück to Brussels.

    The prices of these night trips have not yet been announced. Earlier this month Infrabel confirmed that it had received a path request from ÖBB and was analysing it.

    The Austrian company also plans to set up a railway link between Vienna and Trieste, in the north-east of Italy.

    Related News

    Austria already has various night trains, which are known as “night jets.” They take passengers to destinations in Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

    ÖBB’s goal is to make all its lines carbon-neutral by 2030. The company will need to employ an extra 10,000 people over the next few years.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job