Night trains between Vienna and Brussels should run by mid-January

The Austrian company also plans to set up a railway link between Vienna and Trieste, in the north-east of Italy.

The planned night trains which will connect Vienna and Brussels are expected to be operational by mid-January, ÖBB, the Austrian railway company has announced.

At a press conference on Wednesday, ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä confirmed that as of January, night trains would leave Brussels on Mondays and Thursdays. The return trips will be made on Sundays and Wednesdays from Vienna or Innsbrück to Brussels.

The prices of these night trips have not yet been announced. Earlier this month Infrabel confirmed that it had received a path request from ÖBB and was analysing it.

Austria already has various night trains, which are known as “night jets.” They take passengers to destinations in Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

ÖBB’s goal is to make all its lines carbon-neutral by 2030. The company will need to employ an extra 10,000 people over the next few years.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times