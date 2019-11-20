24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries...

According to management, the movement is taking place at a time when negotiations on a collective labour agreement began on Tuesday. Credit: Belga

A 24-hour strike began on Wednesday morning in some breweries (Leuven, Jupille, Hoegaarden and Leeuw-Saint-Pierre) and Belgian depots of the brewer AB InBev.

The strike is supported by three unions in total, all calling for guarantees of work for staff and a decent salary. Both workers, employees and managers have taken part in the strike.

The brewing group confirmed that its depots and breweries were affected by a strike on Wednesday morning, but was unable to predict the impact the strike would have on activity.

Work at the headquarters in Leuven is continuing through the strike.

“AB InBev attaches great importance to a healthy and constructive social climate. As an employer, we want to give social dialogue every opportunity and we will not make any statements in the press. Negotiations will be conducted around the table,” with the partners.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times