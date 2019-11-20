 
24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels cinema facades plastered with posters protesting Polanski’s...
24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries...
Youth activists stage ‘die-in’ at European Commission...
Belgian MEP Kris Peeters put under police surveillance...
Leader of Brussels cannabis plantation faces four years...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    Brussels cinema facades plastered with posters protesting Polanski’s new movie
    24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries
    Youth activists stage ‘die-in’ at European Commission
    Belgian MEP Kris Peeters put under police surveillance
    Leader of Brussels cannabis plantation faces four years in prison
    Child Focus campaign reenacting rape of 8-year old girl draws criticism from victims association
    EU on Universal Children´s Day: For every child, every right
    Sports car speeding at 250km/hour on E40 caught by police
    EasyJet will offset the carbon emissions from all its flights
    Non-profit calls for sustainable management of homelessness in winter
    As many transgender men as women changed their sex on their birth certificate in Belgium in 2019
    Risk of slippery roads east Belgium, Yellow alert issued
    Half of women in Brussels suffer from psychological violence
    Climate NGOs will attempt a human chain around Brussels
    Brussels Mobility announces drop-off zones for shared scooters and bikes
    Belgium sees a rise in drunk drivers on the roads
    Skeyes management calls for clear rules on a minimum service in the event of strikes
    Entire neighbourhood to be re-named after women in East Flanders municipality
    Angèle (and the Red Devils) leave police worried over traffic chaos from 5:00 PM on Tuesday
    Queen Mathilde celebrates Reading Week with children at Berchem Library
    View more

    24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries

    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    According to management, the movement is taking place at a time when negotiations on a collective labour agreement began on Tuesday. Credit: Belga

    A 24-hour strike began on Wednesday morning in some breweries (Leuven, Jupille, Hoegaarden and Leeuw-Saint-Pierre) and Belgian depots of the brewer AB InBev.

    The strike is supported by three unions in total, all calling for guarantees of work for staff and a decent salary. Both workers, employees and managers have taken part in the strike.

    The brewing group confirmed that its depots and breweries were affected by a strike on Wednesday morning, but was unable to predict the impact the strike would have on activity.

    Work at the headquarters in Leuven is continuing through the strike.

    “AB InBev attaches great importance to a healthy and constructive social climate. As an employer, we want to give social dialogue every opportunity and we will not make any statements in the press. Negotiations will be conducted around the table,” with the partners.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job