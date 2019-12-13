 
‘Brexit will now become a reality,’ says EP Brexit negotiator
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 December, 2019
Latest News:
‘Brexit will now become a reality,’ says EP...
The British Pound benefits from the Conservative win...
Belgian plastic surgeon to file defamation complaint after...
There is no need to ban diesel, Belgian...
Sultan of Oman has left Leuven: reports...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 December 2019
    ‘Brexit will now become a reality,’ says EP Brexit negotiator
    The British Pound benefits from the Conservative win
    Belgian plastic surgeon to file defamation complaint after sexist lecture sparks major outcry
    There is no need to ban diesel, Belgian oil federation argues
    Sultan of Oman has left Leuven: reports
    Doubts raised over legality of new Antwerp biker-cop unit
    Rail strike confirmed for 19 December as last chance meeting fails
    Tribute video to boy from Ixelles (11) who died after he was hit by a truck goes viral
    It’s time to get the next phase of Brexit negotiations started, says Charles Michel
    Hundreds of parking spaces scrapped for renovations of ‘dilapidated’ Brussels avenue
    Tory victory means getting Brexit done is ‘irrefutable’, Johnson says
    Molenbeek’s new residential area gets €450,000 from Brussels government
    EU Summit agrees carbon neutrality by 2050 — without Poland
    Repatriated IS sisters to appeal against prison sentence
    Judgement expected today in King Albert II paternity case
    Strike affects Belgium’s prisons in varying degrees
    Brussels’ Chinese Pavilion and Japanese Tower to be protected as cultural heritage
    Pope Francis calls for total ‘ecological conversion’
    Four people arrested in police operation in migrant camp in Tournai
    Forest fires emitted more than 6,000 megatonnes of CO2 in 2019
    View more

    ‘Brexit will now become a reality,’ says EP Brexit negotiator

    Friday, 13 December 2019
    His colleague, the socialist Kathleen Van Brempt (sp.a, S&D) came to the same conclusions: "Brexit will happen."Credit: © Belga

    “Brexit will now become a reality. The British people have confirmed their 2016 referendum decision,” Guy Verhofstadt, the head of the European Parliament’s Brexit steering group, recognised on Friday.

    The day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s crushing election victory, “the European Union must now concentrate on building a fresh, close working partnership with Great Britain that is just and sustainable,” Verhofstadt (Open Vld, Renew Europe) urged.

    His colleague, the socialist Kathleen Van Brempt (sp.a, S&D) came to the same conclusions: “Brexit will happen.”

    In her eyes, the business relationship that it is now necessary to establish with the United Kingdom must be based “on the highest social and durable standards” for “the European Union will not tolerate port duty or economic and social dumping.”

    Geert Bourgeois (N-VA, CRE) for his part advocates a commercial relationship that is “as close and free-trading as possible.” He wants, alongside a business agreement, a treaty on scientific and academic cooperation, the exchange of students, energy, fishing, transport and the North Sea, but also on intelligence and defence.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job