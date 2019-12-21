 
On the menu this holiday season: 80 tonnes of fish and shellfish
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Latest News:
Run-up to Christmas: where to shop and when...
In Flanders 37% would vote to split Belgium...
Belgian court sends former Rwandan official to 25...
Flanders increases quota of medical students without consultation...
ULB taking no more donations of cadavers for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 21 December 2019
    Run-up to Christmas: where to shop and when
    In Flanders 37% would vote to split Belgium in a potential referendum
    Belgian court sends former Rwandan official to 25 years in prison for role in Rwandan genocide
    Flanders increases quota of medical students without consultation
    ULB taking no more donations of cadavers for one year
    On the menu this holiday season: 80 tonnes of fish and shellfish
    Grand Place Extinction Rebellion demo passes almost without incident
    Belgium in top 10 list of countries with most sports doping cases
    Justice committee approves bill to decriminalise abortion
    World’s population tops 7.75 billion
    Dutch money laundering presumably happened from Brussels apartment
    Facial recognition systems far from flawless
    Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill backed by British House of Commons
    Traffic jams in Belgium down for the first time since 2015
    Police find 400 kg of fireworks in man’s basement
    Man (29) from Leuven dies after car collides with tree
    Grey, wet weekend but Christmas Day expected to be dry
    Brussels announces €15 million to beef up anti-homeless strategy
    Several ‘dysfunctions’ found in previous court case of Julie Van Espen’s presumed murderer
    Infrabel will appeal against judgement on Buizingen train crash
    View more

    On the menu this holiday season: 80 tonnes of fish and shellfish

    Saturday, 21 December 2019
    The horseback shrimp fishermen of Oostduinkerke © Dirk van Hove

    Fishermen landed some 80 tonnes of fish and shellfish on Friday alone at the fish market in Zeebrugge, in preparation for the peak demand of the Christmas and New Year season.

    Meanwhile scientists at the Flemish ILVO research facility have discovered a way to grow brown shrimp – one of the country’s most prized delicacies – in a way that will interest the aquaculture industry.

    The holiday period is bonanza time for the fish trade. Fish like sole – the most popular sort for Belgian tables – and in particular shellfish is high, while the supply is regular, which means that prices go up. In general, one trader told RTL, prices around now are twice as high as the rest of the year, and for special species like turbot, up to three times more expensive.

    The sale of the day’s catch takes place in a computer-equipped hall. Among the bidders was Raki Tsoumpoulis, head of the fish department of supermarket chain Carrefour. “Normally, we deal with 9,000 lots a day on average. But at the end of the year, and especially in December, we need a whole new warehouse. That allows us to deal with 60,000 lots today,” he told the channel.

    Meanwhile at the Institute for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Research (ILVO) down the coast in Ostend, researchers have developed a method of farming brown shrimp (crevettes grises or grijze garnalen) in an economically viable way.

    The task is made more difficult by the fact that the shrimp, one of Belgium’s most distinctive culinary products, although most shrimp sold here are caught by Dutch boats, is very demanding when it comes to growth conditions: strong currents, mild water temperatures and the right sort of plant diet.

    The breakthrough in taking the larvae of the shrimp to the stage of adult specimens is the result of doctoral research carried out at ILVO by Benigna Van Eynde of the university of Ghent, reports industry newsletter Vilt. “Large, living shrimp offer a great deal of culinary opportunities,” she explained. “But they are scarce, and it takes a lot of effort and time to catch them in the wild and bring them to land.”

    The idea that one day soon the market might be flooded with grey (also called brown) shrimp grown in a tank may not be welcomed by existing fishermen, including the famous horseback shrimp fishermen of Oostduinkerke, because an increase in supply means a possible fall in prices, or a drop in demand as shoppers turn away from the more expensive traditional sources and towards the lab-grown, cheaper alternative.

    ILVO has noticed a growing demand from restaurants recently for larger, living grey shrimp for use in preparations like sashimi, or for other treatments like grilling and marinating. “For that sort of application, there could be an added value of something like 30%,” the institute said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job