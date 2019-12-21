 
Run-up to Christmas: where to shop and when
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Latest News:
Run-up to Christmas: where to shop and when...
In Flanders 37% would vote to split Belgium...
Belgian court sends former Rwandan official to 25...
Flanders increases quota of medical students without consultation...
ULB taking no more donations of cadavers for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 21 December 2019
    Run-up to Christmas: where to shop and when
    In Flanders 37% would vote to split Belgium in a potential referendum
    Belgian court sends former Rwandan official to 25 years in prison for role in Rwandan genocide
    Flanders increases quota of medical students without consultation
    ULB taking no more donations of cadavers for one year
    On the menu this holiday season: 80 tonnes of fish and shellfish
    Grand Place Extinction Rebellion demo passes almost without incident
    Belgium in top 10 list of countries with most sports doping cases
    Justice committee approves bill to decriminalise abortion
    World’s population tops 7.75 billion
    Dutch money laundering presumably happened from Brussels apartment
    Facial recognition systems far from flawless
    Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill backed by British House of Commons
    Traffic jams in Belgium down for the first time since 2015
    Police find 400 kg of fireworks in man’s basement
    Man (29) from Leuven dies after car collides with tree
    Grey, wet weekend but Christmas Day expected to be dry
    Brussels announces €15 million to beef up anti-homeless strategy
    Several ‘dysfunctions’ found in previous court case of Julie Van Espen’s presumed murderer
    Infrabel will appeal against judgement on Buizingen train crash
    View more

    Run-up to Christmas: where to shop and when

    Saturday, 21 December 2019
    © Carrefour

    Tis the season to be shopping, and the major supermarkets and shopping centres are willing to open their doors on normal days off to get their hands on the last of your Christmas cash.

    Tomorrow, shops will not only be open in the historic centres of Brussels and Antwerp, the supermarket chains will exceptionally be open. The full gamut of Delhaize options – normal supermarkets, Shop & Go and AD Delhaize, will open on Sunday, as will most Proxy mini-markets which are independently run franchises and often open on Sunday anyway. Some Shop & Go outlets may choose to open for part of the day on Wednesday.

    Likewise, Carrefour hypermarkets will be open, usually until 20.00, while Express and Market franchises will keep to their usual hours. Some operators may also choose to be open on Christmas Day on Wednesday, albeit with reduced opening hours.

    The Colruyt chain will remain closed on Sunday with a few exceptions, operating normal hours on Monday and Tuesday, and remaining closed on Wednesday.

    Aldi stores will be closed on Sunday and Wednesday, and open as usual the other two days. In most cases, unless otherwise stated, local situations will vary, so check with your usual shopping venue to be sure.

    In the major shopping centres across the country, Sunday opening is the general rule, as is Wednesday closure. That’s the case for City 2 and Docks in Brussels, as well as Toison d’Or (from 11.00 to 18.00 only). The Stadsfeestzal in Antwerp is open on Sunday during the same hours, while Wijnegem shopping centre is open from 10.00 to 19.00.

    Other shopping centres, check online for details: Médiacité and Belle-Ile in Liege, Les Grands Prés in Mons; Ville 2 and Rive Gauche in Charleroi and L’Esplanade in Louvain-la-Neuve.

    Everywhere, local shops may open according to the owner’s discretion.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job