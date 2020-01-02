 
Christine Lagarde is learning German
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 January, 2020
Latest News:
Ixelles bans school outings to the zoo...
Christine Lagarde is learning German...
Belgian Imam ‘frustrated’ after being barred from flying...
Financial hole of more than 2 billion euro...
Mosque vandalised in Leuven...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    Ixelles bans school outings to the zoo
    Christine Lagarde is learning German
    Belgian Imam ‘frustrated’ after being barred from flying over US territory
    Financial hole of more than 2 billion euro in Belgium’s public funds
    Mosque vandalised in Leuven
    Defence minister promises fewer troops on streets, to the surprise of home affairs minister
    Two Belgian soldiers injured by makeshift explosive in Mali
    Poverty: 1.2 million get by on less than €1,500 a month
    Police search for man (22) missing after New Years Eve party in Flemish Brabant
    Collapsed balcony, hundreds of fires: New Year’s Eve kept Brussels firefighters busy
    Federal prosecutor now more interested in tracking “terrorism of inspiration”
    Six foreign fighters stripped of Belgian nationality
    Brussels mayors not ready for single police force
    392,000 babies born on first day of new year 2020
    Boris Johnson promises Britain a ‘new chapter’
    Brussels residents turn out in full force for traditional fireworks display
    180 arrests in Brussels during New Year’s Eve
    Fewer people died in plane accidents in 2019
    Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019
    Tesla delivers its first batch of cars made in China
    View more

    Christine Lagarde is learning German

    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    The new president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde turned 64 on 1 January 2020. Credit: Belga

    The new president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has given herself a challenge that is perhaps still more difficult than keeping inflation in the euro zone under control: she is learning German, according to Bloomberg, which furthermore states that it is “easy to understand” that the ECB president should want to learn the language of the eurozone’s leading economy.

    Germany has been critical vis-a-vis ECB’s monetary policy, and the Frenchwoman could perhaps get her message across better by couching it in German. The ECB’s headquarters is furthermore located in Frankfurt.

    Learning the language of Goethe is no small affair. American author Mark Twain wrote an essay in 1880 entitled “The Awful German Language”, in which he reminisces about his efforts to learn it. “It appears the inventor of this language has taken a malicious pleasure in complicating things as much as possible,” the American notably writes.

    According to Bloomberg, Lagarde, who turned 64 on yesterday, 1 January, will have to master terms like “Eigenmittelanforderungen”, meaning a bank’s capital requirement and “Anleihekaufprogramm”, or quantitative easing with reference to bond purchase programs.

    Lagarde’s predecessors had some knowledge of German. The ECB’s first president, Dutchman Wim Duisenberg, had learned it before he even got to Frankfurt and his successor, Frenchman Jean-Claude Trichet, invested time to allow him to deliver a speech in German in 2009, but did little afterwards to further develop his skills.

    As for Mario Draghi however, ridiculed by the German tabloid “Bild” which once dubbed him “Draghila” because of the ECB’s negative rates policy, and the fact he spoke no German at all apart from giving a “nein zu allem” (“no to everything”) in 2016 in defence of the ECB’s stance when facing its critics.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job