Oil prices leaped by more than 4% in Asia on Friday following the announcement of the death in Baghdad of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a raid blamed by pro-Iran factions on the United States.

The price of a barrel of “light sweet crude” (WTI), the American crude oil reference for delivery in February, went up by 4.3% to 63.84 dollars on the electronic exchanges.

The reference spot price for European Brent crude for March, rose by 4.4% to 69.16 dollars

The Brussels Times