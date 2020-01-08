 
Uber branches out to Leuven and Namur
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
    Uber branches out to Leuven and Namur

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    © Uber

    Uber, the ride-sharing service currently active in Brussels, is to extend to Leuven and Namur in the near future, Belga reports.

    Uber came to Belgium in 2014, and its road has been rocky ever since, as far as politicians and licensed taxis are concerned, although the public has welcomed the service with open arms. Now they intend to expand to Leuven, and the surrounding area including Haacht, Diest, Landen and Oud-Heverlee. They are also set to launch in Namur.

    The news was greeted by a plea from environmental organisation Bond Beter Leefmilieu (BBL) calling on Uber to stock its new service with 100% electric vehicles, and to cooperate with public transport – in the case of the new services with De Lijn in Leuven and TEC in Namur – instead of competing.

    Typically, Uber drivers use their own vehicles, and electric cars are not yet very widespread among the stock of private cars in Belgium. BBL calls on the company to step in financially to help prospective drivers buy electric cars, as they have already done in London. The organisation also calls on local authorities in the areas concerned to adapt their local regulations “so that Uber does not have free rein to create air pollution and traffic jams”.

    According to Laurien Spruyt, mobility expert at BBL, Uber threatens to undo positive moves already undertaken in other cities, including Leuven. “We are working together with Antwerp, Leuven and Ghent on the greening of the taxi sector,” she said in a statement. “Uber threatens to undermine the efforts already made for better air quality. The company is able to specify which vehicles it allows into its app and which it does now. We are asking Uber to allow only electric vehicles, to ensure that their activities do not further damage the air quality in our cities.”

    Belga reports that no-one was available at the company for comment.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

