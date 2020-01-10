 
‘Cash-for-car’ scheme chosen by less than 2% of workers
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Latest News:
What is happening in Brussels in the New...
‘Cash-for-car’ scheme chosen by less than 2% of...
More than 100 commuters trapped between transport vehicle...
Revealed: conversations between terror suspect Abdeslam and fellow...
Lowest influx of undocumented persons into EU since...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    What is happening in Brussels in the New Year?
    ‘Cash-for-car’ scheme chosen by less than 2% of workers
    More than 100 commuters trapped between transport vehicle doors in 2018
    Revealed: conversations between terror suspect Abdeslam and fellow prisoners
    Lowest influx of undocumented persons into EU since 2013
    N-VA wants to tighten law on receiving asylum seekers after ‘too much abuse’
    More police out to catch drunk drivers this weekend
    Federal coalition proposal expected on Monday: reports
    Belgian CEOs are younger, highly educated and stay longer at the top – study
    Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran
    Major Belgian supermarket takes kangaroo meat off the shelves for environmental reasons
    Foreign service exams for French-speakers only this year, to restore numbers
    Google Maps refuses to blur aerial images of Belgian prisons
    Belgium ‘stands by Niger’ after attack on army post leaves 25 dead
    Federal ministries on lockdown after envelopes with white powder discovered
    Minors will have to provide fingerprints for new Belgian ID card
    Bus driver stabbed 10 times still finishes route
    Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant
    Sick leave among Flemish teachers hits new heights
    Disabled rescue cats flown in from Syria up for adoption in Belgium
    View more

    ‘Cash-for-car’ scheme chosen by less than 2% of workers

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    This figure was calculated based on a survey of 210,000 workers in Belgium. Credit: Pxfuel.

    The ‘cash for car’ scheme, enabling Belgians to exchange their company car against a net monthly sum of up to €700, is being taken up but only tentatively.

    At least that is what emerges from a survey of 210,000 workers carried out by Acerta, according to which barely 0.175% of them opted for the scheme in 2019.

    This allowance got off to a very slow start and has still to get up to speed, the service group RH observed. In 2018, the year it was set up, the scheme was used by 0.065% of workers. The following year, in 2019, barely 0.175% of workers exchanged their company car for a mobility allowance.

    “We do not think the ‘cash-for-car’ regulations are meeting with much success, even though workers’ needs in terms of mobility are not going to go away. But they (the regulations) will be able to respond to them better with the mobility budget than with the ‘cash-for-car’ allowance,” Annelies Baelus, director of Acerta Consult, said in a press release.

    With regard to the mobility budget enabling workers to make alternative use of the budget allocated to them in lieu of a company car, only 0.011% of them had taken advantage of it nine months after it was introduced. The budget may, for example, be used to make an electric car or a car more respectful to the environment available or to finance alternative means of sustainable transport, Acerta points out.

    At the end of the year, if it has not been completely used up, this budget is moreover given to the worker.

    Acerta understands several reasons for this slow start. “Leasing contracts for company cars are entered into for a period of four to five years for employers. Terminating them prematurely incurs additional charges. On the other hand, managing a mobility budget takes up too much of the employers’ time,” Annelies Baelus points out. “It will therefore clearly be necessary to wait for the tools facilitating this management to arrive on the market in order to see a change.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job