 
Railway works threaten last and first trains on Saturday and Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 18 January, 2020
Latest News:
Landowners appeal Knokke development decision to Council of...
Child Focus reports “worrying disappearance” of 14-year-old girl...
Belgian supermarkets ban kangaroo meat...
One person wins 100,779,289 euro jackpot in latest...
Railway works threaten last and first trains on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 18 January 2020
    Landowners appeal Knokke development decision to Council of State
    Child Focus reports “worrying disappearance” of 14-year-old girl in Namur
    Belgian supermarkets ban kangaroo meat
    One person wins 100,779,289 euro jackpot in latest EuroMillions
    Railway works threaten last and first trains on Saturday and Sunday
    Socialist party ejects Saint-Josse mayor over far-right meeting
    Replacing Brussels electricity network is ‘not necessary’ for electric vehicles
    KPMG pays employees more to give up their company cars
    Port of Zeebrugge registered over 14% growth in 2019
    Brussels government wants to lend out wheelchairs in pedestrian zones
    Belgium narrowly rejects removal of US nuclear weapons
    First Tomorrowland tickets go on sale on Saturday
    Three earthquakes hit in Belgium in 2019
    Charles Michel and Vladimir Putin share hopes for a Libya ceasefire
    Lacking ‘presence’, e5 mode closes all Walloon stores
    Map shows which Brussels buses, trams and metros are late
    Air traffic strike halted until at least 10 February
    Police pickup sinks into North Sea in rescue operation in West Flanders
    Former Ecolo president fails in bid to become judge on Constitutional Court
    Belgium unveils vegetarian fricadelle: where can you get it
    View more

    Railway works threaten last and first trains on Saturday and Sunday

    Saturday, 18 January 2020
    Brussels North station by night © Paul-Henri Verlooy/Belga

    The last trains on Saturday evenings and the first trains on Sunday mornings could be threatened by a plan by rail infrastructure company Infrabel to close down the network from 01.00 to 05.00 on Sunday mornings for works from next December.

    The plan is laid out in a Network Statement published online by Infrabel, which is aimed at railway companies and other users, and which lays out details of access to and use of Belgian rail infrastructure.

    The document speaks of “a programmes limit in capacity, which during a traffic-free period is reserved for Infrabel to carry out works,” later going on to specify “the allotted capacity is reserved for Infrabel on Sunday between 01.00 and 05.00, regardless of the intensity of use on the line, and that for the entire network”.

    To clarify matters, the public transport users’ group TreinTramBus issued a translation: “This sounds especially cryptic and technical – which was perhaps the intention – but in fact it is very simple: in the night from Saturday to Sunday, the rail network will close down between 01.00 and 05.00, and no passenger or goods trains can run. The [rail authority SNCB/NMBS] will have to partly or fully scrap its trains which normally would have reached their destination after 01.00 on Saturday night, or started out on Sunday before 05.00.”

    Among the trains likely to be affected, the group says, are the last IC train from Ostend to Eupen, passing through Ghent, Brussels and Liege; Ostend to Liege, Antwerp to Brussels and Antwerp to Kortrijk, all on Saturday evening. On Sunday morning trains affected would be the first trains from Brussels and Antwerp to Brussels Airport, as well as the first trains from the coast to inland destinations.

    In addition to scheduled times, the measure would also extend down to trains which end their service before the cut-off time, but need to be transported to the depot.

    Infrabel explains that its plan “has the advantage of clarity” for its commercial customers. “This way they know well in advance what rail capacity is available and what is not,” the company said.

    For the time being, the document is a proposal. The details still have to be worked out together by Infrabel and the SNCB, which governs the operation of the train network. Meanwhile the users demand the immediate withdrawal of the plan.

    For us the permanent closure of the rail network on Saturday evening is excessive and indefensible. TreinTramBus demands that Infrabel and the minister responsible withdraw this measure definitively, and find a solution for works which is more considerate of passengers.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job