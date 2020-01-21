‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of the Brussels’ pedestrian zone

The project will be facilitated by the architectural offices A2RC and Henning Larsen. Credit: Immobel

A new proposal by developer Immobel is aiming to revitalise the 43,000 m2 of the block between Place De Brouckère and Rue de Laeken in central Brussels.

The property developer has applied for a permit for a large-scale project in the centre of Brussels, according to RTBF. The entire block facing the Métropole Hotel – except for the UGC De Brouckère cinema complex – will be subject to the far-reaching renovation.

The plans include plans for a 145 room hotel, student housing, office buildings and shops in the area. It also includes a demolition-reconstruction of those prominent head office of the insurer Allianz, situated on the Place De Brouckère.

Place De Brouckère has already undergone a raft of changes in recent years, including the development of the pedestrian zone. The long and complicated schedule of this development drew criticism from local citizens and business owners, who claimed the construction impacted their daily lives.

The project will be facilitated by the architectural offices A2RC and Henning Larsen, according to reports.

The permit application will be submitted to the public enquiry from 23 January. A decision is expected by the end of February.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times