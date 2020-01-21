 
‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of the Brussels’ pedestrian zone
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Latest News:
Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study ...
Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent...
Air France-KLM considers team up with Malaysia Airlines...
‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of...
European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study 
    Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent and deceitful’
    Air France-KLM considers team up with Malaysia Airlines
    ‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of the Brussels’ pedestrian zone
    European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in Belgium
    Seven million counterfeit cigarettes seized by police in Limburg
    Disney+ will launch in Belgium this Summer
    Victims of terror attacks warned of deadline for Belgian financial assistance
    WHO calls emergency meeting as deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads in China
    Brussels jihadist given maximum sentence for threats to former education minister
    Why have the Stella Artois bottles gone green?
    Over a dozen migrants rescued from North Sea after boat capsized
    EU citizens’ rights concerns stagger Johnson’s Brexit plan
    Belgian artist Francis Alÿs wins the Art Icon Award 2020
    Mother waited three days to report death of daughter (7) in Molenbeek
    Infrabel employee steals 3.5 tonnes of copper after losing monthly bonus
    Deliveroo threatens reduced Belgian services
    ‘Explicit scenes’ in 3D replicas of famous paintings cause dozens of complaints
    Belgian arrested for driving dealership car to Spain during ‘test drive’
    Kompany confronts own fans for throwing flare at opposing team’s goalkeeper
    View more

    ‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of the Brussels’ pedestrian zone

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    The project will be facilitated by the architectural offices A2RC and Henning Larsen. Credit: Immobel

    A new proposal by developer Immobel is aiming to revitalise the 43,000 m2 of the block between Place De Brouckère and Rue de Laeken in central Brussels.

    The property developer has applied for a permit for a large-scale project in the centre of Brussels, according to RTBF. The entire block facing the Métropole Hotel – except for the UGC De Brouckère cinema complex – will be subject to the far-reaching renovation.

    The plans include plans for a 145 room hotel, student housing, office buildings and shops in the area. It also includes a demolition-reconstruction of those prominent head office of the insurer Allianz, situated on the Place De Brouckère.

    Place De Brouckère has already undergone a raft of changes in recent years, including the development of the pedestrian zone. The long and complicated schedule of this development drew criticism from local citizens and business owners, who claimed the construction impacted their daily lives.

    The project will be facilitated by the architectural offices A2RC and Henning Larsen, according to reports.

    The permit application will be submitted to the public enquiry from 23 January. A decision is expected by the end of February.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job