Tesla to produce 500,000 cars annually at new German plant

Two and a half months after Tesla’s announcement to build a factory in Germany, the sale agreement between the company and Brandenburg Land has been signed, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

As of July 2021, Tesla wants to produce up to 500,000 electric vehicles annually on the site.

The construction of the site raised a stir earlier this month because it will be located in a forested area.

According to those who criticize the project, the deforestation could threaten local ecosystem, wildlife and drinking water supply.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, for his part, said that it was not a naturally wooded area and that the plant would only occupy “a small space”, approximately 300 hectares.

The Brandenburg Forestry Agency estimated the price of the land at 41 million, but the amount of the final transaction is not yet disclosed.

The Brussels Times